Ocean is Close at Classic Rental Above Deserted Oregon Coast Locale

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A dash of refined and sleek, a good helping of downhome beach cabin, and a pinch of historic vibe coupled with rustic, such a place on the Oregon coast would be a find – especially if it were oceanfront. With a blend of classic and modern touches, imagine it sleeps 10: that's one heckuva beautiful spot to have a family reunion or large group of some sort. (Courtesy photo)

Now open your eyes (oh yeah, we didn't ask you to close them in the first place). Yes, Virginia, there is just such a spot and it's in Lincoln City, sitting quite literally at the end of the road.

A Roads End Beach House is an eye-popping vacation rental that leaves few amenity stones unturned. It's in an exceptionally quiet place, save for the roar of the surf, located where few dare to tread as this is the Roads End area of Lincoln City. A Roads End Beach House sits close to the edge of town, not far from where everything dead-ends up against the appropriately-named Roads End Point – a spot itself with a few delicious secrets. It's enough of a walk not that many make it out here.



You'll find this central Oregon coast gem through A1 Beach Rentals, which is in turn found in the famed Whistling Winds Motel close to the casino, an insanely cute, old school motor lodge from the '30s. A1 Beach Rentals is legendary for its remodeling of some of its homes and in the motel, which includes unique, artisan-crafted river rock fireplaces (you'll have to check their website for the other homes with that).

This lovely addition to Lincoln City's sands has five bedrooms and two baths, (three queen and two doubles), and four of them have views of the Pacific. There's parking for four cars – and no pets.

Special Note: from now through end of April their rates are incredibly low, more than 50% off at $225 per night for this coveted stay.

Yet at the heart of the home is the views – and they're outta-control-awesome; one might even say awesome sauce. Large, even sprawling windows let the oceanscape in and allow natural light to flood the place. Open up one of the glass doors and you step onto a sizable deck, where the ocean air just grabs hold of you (especially if we're talking one of those famous Oregon coast storms and their gusts of around 60 mph). From these vantage points, whales may be more visible, as higher spots are better for that. Such elevated positions also help your chances of seeing the famed Green Flash at Sunset.

You get your own stairway down to this somewhat untouched beach as well.

On top of all that, there's a private courtyard and a hot tub there. Imagine kicking back in that under central Oregon coast starlight.

The largest windows are in the living room, and the interior is graced by all sorts of fine woodwork. There's a fireplace for making things even cozier, and the kitchen is chock full of culinary wizard works to help you and your pals create wonders of the foodie world. You'll also find a barbecue grill, crock pot, huge TV / entertainment system and satellite / cable.

The biggest attraction is right below you: Roads End is a stretch of Oregon coast with some legendary finds. At the very edge of the beach, Wizard Rock gazes down on you in all its spiky glory. At extreme low tides, you may get to go around that point and see the wild sea cave (although stay clear of anything but extreme low tides – this is a place that wants to kill you if it can).

Roads End is also interesting because the shore circles round a bit, creating a sort of minor, secondary bay for Lincoln City. It's a true curiosity, but a subtle one.

A1 Beach Rentals. 3264 NW Jetty Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. A Roads End Beach House site. reservations@a1beachrentals.com. 1-503-232-5984 MORE PHOTOS BELOW

