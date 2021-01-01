Two Oregon Coast Attractions Reopen Friday | Online Lectures Resume

Published 01/01/21 at 3:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Since a handful of Oregon coast counties have been upgraded from extreme risk to high risk, some reopenings around the region will happen. For lovers of aquariums, only one facility opens back up, however, but another famed history museum in Astoria swings open its doors.

Meanwhile, Cannon Beach's Friends of Haystack Rock's lecture series returns with this season going all digital.

New COVID risk assessments by the State of Oregon have relaxed restrictions in six counties, including some on the Oregon coast. Clatsop, Coos, Douglas and Lincoln counties have gone from the extreme risk category down to high risk, which opens up aspects of some businesses and attractions. However, only the Seaside Aquarium in Clatsop County is opening back up, unlocking its doors again on Friday.

This also means the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria opens back up on New Year's Eve.

“In accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions for our County, Museum occupancy is limited to 50 people, including staff, at any one time,” the museum said on its Facebook page. “Please be prepared for the possibility of having to wait for entry, especially if you are part of a large party.”

The store is open as well but occupancy will be limited to ten people at any time, which includes staff.

Meanwhile, other aquariums on the coast remain closed. The Oregon Coast Aquarium told Oregon Coast Beach Connection they will not be open until at least January 15.

The aquarium in Westport, Washington remains closed, as do the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and the Charleston Marine Life Center on the south coast.

Cannon Beach Digital Lecture

While lecture events are not something that can happen yet, the Friends of Haystack Rock organization in Cannon Beach has kicked off its season of lectures digitally. The World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series 2020-2021 is normally held at the local library, but now – like all Oregon coast lecture events – it’s being held live on the Internet. These are recurring lectures with different speakers and topics. They are held on the second Wednesday of every month from November to May.

In this case, the group is being hosted by Facebook Live. Go to @Friends of Haystack Rock on Facebook to catch the show.

The next upcoming lecture is on Wednesday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m. It features Elaine Trucke of the Cannon Beach history Center and Museum with the presentation entitled “Let's talk Haystack Rock: Tales of Haystack Rock.”

With the love of storytelling, Trucke will focus on the unique history of Haystack Rock rather than its diverse ecosystem. Trucke will explore why Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach is so unique and share some of the crazier stories associated with the rock.

Trucke has been the director of the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum for over ten years. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is a small non-profit museum located in the heart of Cannon Beach. It is home to the cannon that the town is named for.

More talks of the Haystack lecture series:

February 10: Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. Duncan Berry and Kipp Baratoff, Co-Founders, Fishpeople Seafood. Title: Seeking Balance through Sustainable Fishing.

March 10. Kiirsten Flynn. Title: Insights into large whale entanglements in the Pacific Northwest from research of populations, responses and reports.

April 14. Katie Volkie North Coast Land Conservancy. Title: Climate Change and Conservation.

May 12. Tim Halloran. Title: “Just how do you monitor the puffins?”

Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

Photo below courtesy Friends of Haystack Rock



