Central Oregon Coast's Antique Week: Star Wars Comes to Lincoln City

Published 01/31/2018 at 1:25 PM PDT - Updated 01/31/2018 at 1:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast is about to get immersed in all things old timey again – but this time with a nod towards space travel. The nine-day antique store extravaganza of Antique & Collectibles Week is coming February 10 -18, where you can shop for unique items from days gone by while creating new memories to share. This year’s theme is “From the Old West to the Stars Beyond,” a mixture of old and contemporary collectibles that are sure to please antique rummagers.

The event is a huge tradition now for the central Oregon coast, but it's branched out, according to Lori Arnold, Event Coordinator.

“For over 25 years it’s been Antique Week, but now we’ve opened it up to antiques and collectibles,” she said. “We are mixing the old with the new this year. The retailers are excited for everyone to get in touch with their nostalgic side.” Participating antique retailers will have deals and discounts that you will not want to miss! Bring a little history into your home with these artifacts; each shop holds a wide variety of items that you can add to your home décor.

There is more than one way to have fun at this event. Antique & Collectibles Week will host a City-Wide Scavenger Hunt for anyone who wishes to participate. Take the challenge and hunt through participating antique stores and retailers to be entered to win one of 50 gift bags worth over $100 each. One lucky scavenger hunter will win a weekend getaway to Lincoln City!

Have any cherished collectibles that you want appraised? You can find out how much your collectibles are worth. Drop into the Lincoln City Cultural Center on February 13 to get your items appraised by experienced volunteers. They have been appraising family heirlooms for years, and they can help you too.

For outdoor treasure seekers, be sure to check out these beaches for little surprises. During Antique & Collectibles Week, Lincoln City's Float Fairy volunteers will be busy at work hiding 300 antique-style Japanese glass floats on our seven miles of beautiful beach. They will be carefully hidden during daylight hours between the high tide line and the embankment.

If you find it, you keep it.

This year brings an interstellar treat for Star Wars fans. The Lincoln City Cultural Center will be hosting a Mini Comicon on February 17 -18. This event is highly anticipated, since it will be joined by none other than your favorite Star Wars characters. They will be available for photos. Then, warp to light speed over to the Eventuary for a spaghetti dinner and an epic space adventure movie night.

For more information about Antique & Collectibles Week, visit the Antique Week website or call 541-996-1274.









