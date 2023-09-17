36 Days of Tentative Clam Digging Days for Washington Coast | Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Published 09/17/23 at 5:27 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Washington Coast) – Fall and early winter could well be a hot one for clam diggers on the Washington coast, as Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced 36 tentative days of clam digging openings, starting September 29 and going through December 29. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

WDFW shellfish biologist Bryce Blumenthal said the population is smaller this year than in previous years, but it's strong enough that it should make for good digging in the coming months.

Marine toxin levels are still looming, according to Washington Department of Health (DOH), as some areas are testing high for domoic acid still.

“WDFW is unsure if all beaches will open to start the season. DOH requires two test samples taken seven to 10 days apart, and domoic acid levels must fall under the guideline level before a beach can reopen for digging,” WDFW said. “Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.”

As the opening dates get nearer, marine toxin testing will determine if the first dates are greenlit or not. Final approval usually happens about a week or less before the opening. Make sure you check the WDFW clamming site before making plans.

For all opened beaches, the daily limit is always 15 per person. This is for Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks. Each digger must keep their catch in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they acquire, no matter the condition or size.



Ocean Shores

Blumenthal said it's important that diggers keep the first 15 to avoid waste.

Farther up the Washington coast, the Kalaloch beach area will not open because of clam population issues that linger there.

Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. Below are the tentative dates, along with low tides and beaches.

Sept. 29, Friday; 7:18 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Sept. 30, Saturday; 8:04 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 1, Sunday, 8:49 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 2, Monday, 9:36 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 14, Saturday, 7:17 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 15, Sunday,7:52 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 16, Monday, 8:28 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 17, Tuesday, 9:06 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 18, Wednesday, 9:49 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks

Oct. 27, Friday, 6:18 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 28, Saturday, 7:03 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 29, Sunday, 7:46 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 30, Monday, 8:29 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 31, Tuesday, 9:12 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Mocrocks

Nov. 12, Sunday, 5:53 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Mocrocks

Nov. 13, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 14, Tuesday, 7:09 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 15, Wednesday, 7:51 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 16, Thursday, 8:37 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 17, Friday, 9:27 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Copalis

Nov. 18, Saturday, 10:22 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Mocrocks

Nov. 24, Friday, 4:18 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 25, Saturday, 5:05 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 26, Sunday, 5:49 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 27, Monday, 6:31 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 28, Tuesday, 7:12 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 29, Wednesday, 7:52 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Mocrocks

Dec. 13, Wednesday, 6:55 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 14, Thursday, 7:39 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 15, Friday, 8:25 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 16, Saturday, 9:12 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 17, Sunday, 10:01 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 26, Tuesday, 6:18 p.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 27, Wednesday, 6:57 p.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 28, Thursday, 7:35 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 29, Friday, 8:11 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Additionally, clamming is not allowed before noon on dig days when there are low tides in the afternoon or evenings.

Those over 15 years old must have a valid fishing license to harvest razor clams on any Washington coast beach.

Meanwhile, almost the entire northern half of the Oregon coast is closed to razor clamming at the moment, partially due to marine toxins (depending on the area). That leaves the southern Washington coast the only means for northern Oregon residents to engage in the activity.

The updated 2023-24 Razor Clam Management Plan is available on WDFW’s website. For more information, go to WDFW's razor clam webpage.







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















