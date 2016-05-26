Central Oregon Coast Town Practices Emergency with Tsunami Walk

Published 05/26/2016 at 9:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – Everywhere you turn in the realm of news, there is one story or another about the “Big One” on the Oregon coast. It's well known a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake with a possible 9.0 magnitude of 4-6 minutes of continuous shaking will happen sometime.

Local officials in the central Oregon coast town of Yachats are hoping that is far off, but practice make near-perfect when it comes to emergency preparedness. Such an earthquake off the coast will generate a local tsunami inundating the immediate coastline. With that threat comes the responsibility of community evacuation drills.

This is your chance to do something to prepare for the “Big One” if you live in Yachats or frequent the beautiful Oregon coast and want to practice.

Join the City of Yachats and the Yachats Rural Fire Protection District on Friday, June 10 at 12:45pm, to practice its community Tsunami Walk, beginning right at 1 pm. Local home owners in the local tsunami zone will evacuate directly from their homes to high ground. Visitors who wish to participate are encouraged to park in designated parking areas along the shoreline, parks, etc. and at 1 pm, follow the evacuation routes towards high ground or tsunami assembly areas as noted on the public evacuation maps.

For many years Oregon coastal communities such as Yachats have been building their resiliency to survive such an event. The first consideration is the significant earthquake shaking and the second is to evacuate those who are in the local tsunami inundation area to high ground. Given that obstacles created by the quake are highly likely, your two feet are the best way to evacuate out of the local tsunami area to higher ground. But the town and its tourists, local officials realize, will need practice.

This tsunami evacuation drill is coordinated as part of the multi-state Cascadia Rising Exercise sponsored by FEMA Region X, Oregon Office of Emergency Management, and the County of Lincoln, to be held June 7 – 10th.

Tsunami evacuation maps and routes can be found at www.oregontsunami.org or stop by any city hall or public safety agency for printed maps of that area.

Local residents and businesses will receive a phone call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office mass notification system, Citizen Alert land line numbers and individual opt-in profiles on June 8th, early evening and then again at 12:45 on the 10th to signify the activation of the exercise at 1:00 pm. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Lincoln County Emergency Management will also provide a presentation on Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake and community preparedness on May 31, 2016, at 6:00 – 7:30pm, Yachats Commons. More about Yachats below and at the Yachats Virutal Tour, Map.



















More About Yachats Lodging .....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted