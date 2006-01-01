Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

June in Rockaway, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City: N. Oregon Coast

Published 05/21/2013

(Pacific City, Oregon) - Pirates, crabs, boats, antique railroad rides and lots of food and other outdoor events are just part of the fun waiting to happen in lower Tillamook County on the north Oregon coast. June kickstarts summer with lots to do in Pacific City, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach and even Oceanside.

Every Saturday. Bingo. Sponsored by the Lions Club. 6 p.m. Rockaway Beach Lions Club. 268 S. Anchor St. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2199. ‎

June 1. Nehalem Bay Crab Derby. Food, prizes, vendors, live music from the Exiles. $10. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jetty Fishery and Kelly’s Brighton Marina. 29200 Hwy 101 N. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-368-5745. www.kellysbrightonmarina.com.

June 1. Blessing of the Fleet. Noon-1 p.m. Cape Kiwanda Boat Launch. Pacific City, Oregon.

June 14-15. Annual Rummage Sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. 2102 Sixth St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-6192.

June 15. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Dinner Train. Enjoy the beautiful Oregon coast by riding the rails behind an historic steam locomotive with views of Tillamook Bay. 6:15 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972. www.ocsr.net.

June 21-22, 28-29. Live theater: “It’s Broadway, Baby!” Presented by the Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. TAPA Barn. 12th & Ivy streets. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-7940. www.tillamooktheater.com.

June 22-23. Tillamook County Rodeo. Have a root tooten time! Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-930-7656.

June 22. Tillamook YMCA Milk Run. A two-mile walk-run, 5k walk-run, and 10k run. 8 a.m. Tillamook YMCA. 610 Stillwell Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-9622.

June 22. Portland Royal Rosarians Rose Planting Ceremony. 10 a.m. Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. 2106 Second St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4553.

June 22. Tillamook June Dairy Parade. Children’s parade at 10:30 a.m. Grand Parade at 11 a.m. Tillamook, Oregon.

June 28-30. Pirate Festival. Treasure hunt, games, music and more. Ocean’s Edge Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108.

More at the Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour, Map. More about the Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Pacific City Virtual Tour, Map.

