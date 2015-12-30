Storm-Ravaged Parts of N. Oregon Coast Not Only Open But Surging Back

Published 12/30/2015 at 4:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Tillamook, Oregon) – Officials in the storm-ravaged Tillamook County area want to make sure the public knows the towns of Tillamook, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Oceanside, Garibaldi, Bay City and Pacific City are back in action. In fact, the region is starting to show considerable treasures and finds. (Photo above: Cape Kiwanda)

Nan Devlin, tourism director of VisitTillamookCoast, said the rivers and floods have long receded,and all the roads are open.

Winter is currently offering much in this part of the northern Oregon coast, she said, partially because of storms and rains.

“The waterfalls are at their most gushing glory, so waterfall hikes are at their best this time of year,” Devlin said. “Munson Creek Falls is fantastic right now.

Whale watching is big, of course, (and will continue to be for a month). Devlin pointed out Cape Lookout, Cape Meares and Cape Kiwanda are great viewing spots.

“The treasures you'll find,” she said. “This is the time of year when people hunt the shore for metal objects using a detector, and / or use walking sticks to find agates, unusual shells and mysterious objects. Just keep your eyes on the waves.”

Crabbing season is in full swing in Tillamook and Nehalem Bay. She also suggested stormwatching – and this is also a good time to explore indoor museums.

“Latimer Quilt and Textile Center, Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, and Tillamook Air Museum are open and no crowds,” Devlin said.

Other areas to keep an eye on: (photos of these place below; click on the links for maps and virtual tours).

Bayocean Spit. Boating in Tillamook Bay, close to the Bayocean Spit, may result in making a very rare sighting: remnants of the old town of Bayocean that once existed here. Sometimes, old structures appear beneath the surface, the only hints of a ghost town gone since the 70's.

Oceanside: agates will likely abound, but fascinating geologic structures may also appear.

Ghost Forests. These are ancient stands of trees which were choked off from oxygen and shuffled beneath the sand, usually more than 2,000 years old. They are found year-round at Neskowin, but if sand levels are low enough, you may find them at Cape Lookout State Park or McPhillips Beach (the drivable access between Cape Kiwanda and Tierra Del Mar).

Rockaway Beach. Erosion has been well reported there lately, so keep an eye out near the Ocean's Edge Wayside (with the caboose) for a small grouping of wooden pieces that were once part of the natatorium there 100 years ago. Also, it is possible the wreck of the Emily G. Reed may be showing as well, about a half mile south of the main access. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. Also see VisitTillamookCoast

Neskowin



Oceanside







McPhillips Beach

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted