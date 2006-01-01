Central Oregon Coast's Newport Seafood Wine Fest Tickets Now On Sale

Published 12/16/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – At nearly 40 years old, it's not just a central Oregon coast icon but a major winter travel attraction around the entire state. Newport's Seafood and Wine Festival is in its 38th year now, with the 2015 date coming up: February 19 to 22.

Online tickets just went up for sale at www.seafoodandwine.com, costing festival-goers $8 through $15, depending on the day you attend – plus a processing fee.

The 38th Annual Newport Seafood and Wine Festival has the theme “Once Upon a Vine,” and as usual is held at the South Beach Marina in Newport, Oregon, in a tent next to the Rogue Brewery. The event causes the town to swell by 20,000 more people during that final weekend of every February, pumping about a million dollars into the economy of a place that's normally fairly lifeless during this part of the year.

About 180 booths total will be at the festival of fun, 80 of which are wineries from around the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere. Some 100 spots are sellers of arts and crafts and of copious amounts of food.

Another big attraction is the coveted wine competition, judged by local experts in the field.

Each year as part of the festival an Amateur Wine Competition is held for wine enthusiasts around the Pacific Northwest and beyond. One month prior to the festival, a panel of local judges will gather for a blind tasting of up to seventy wines. Entries with the highest marks will be awarded Gold, Silver or Bronze ribbons and one winner will be named Best of Show. The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce is asking all amateur winemakers to submit their wine accompanied by an entry form which can be found online at seafoodandwine.com.

This year, Chinook Winds Casino is the presenting sponsor, and they are celebrating their 25-year anniversary with some special culinary events.

E-tickets are now available for purchase. Special group rates are available as well. Ticket prices do not include wine tasting. Food item prices range from $1 and up. Wine sampling starts at $1 and glasses of wine are available for menu price. Bottles and cases of wine are sold by wineries, too.

Ticket prices are (an extra processing fee applies to online tickets):

$15 for Thursday and Friday. $19 for Saturday. $8 for Sunday.

There will be no general admission tickets for Saturday, which continues to be the highest peak day. Thursday and Saturday are e-tickets only. Friday and Sundays there will be some limited availability at the gate.

Some parking will be available at the festival for $5, but free shuttle buses will be running throughout town.

More about Newport below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map. Other updates about the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival.

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted