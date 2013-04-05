Iconic N. Coast Hotel Celebrates 20 Years with Contest, Mega Specials

Published 03/27/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – A north Oregon coast landmark hotel is celebrating a 20-year anniversary, and it means some landmark fun for the lucky winners of a getaway contest.

The Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach is marking 20 years of fun-filled Oregon coast overnight stays with a giveaway that includes 20 gift certificates packed with all sorts of features. - for one person. There will also be some remodeling that will result in a fresh lobby and some specials at the four-diamond hotel.

Founders Jan and Steve Martin opened The Stephanie Inn in April of 1993 in partnership with long-time friend Bill Booth. The Inn has since become an Oregon coast icon and is regularly featured in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Hotels and Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List.

“From the beginning, we based our company philosophy on treating our employees, guests and owners like family,” said Ryan Snyder, president of Martin Hospitality, the Inn’s parent company. “We’re grateful for the support of our guests and our community over these last two decades. With the completion of the lobby renovation, the Stephanie Inn is the best it has ever been. We’re thrilled for our guests to experience the Inn like new all over again.”

Jennifer Adams Design Group and architect Mike Skidmore made several significant changes to the Inn’s lobby to create an expansive space with enhanced views of the Pacific Ocean and Haystack Rock. Eventually removed were two double doors that once led into the Inn’s library, bringing more natural light and open space into the lobby and newly renovated library.

Designers used a mix of walnut wood with clean, linear stacked, quartzite stone on the fireplaces to set the tone for a sophisticated and approachable communal space. Textured glass panels resembling flowing water flank the lobby fireplace to create a feeling of bright, continuous space. The natural finishes blend with the inviting fabric palette of red, camel and chocolate tones. Bronze lighting and artifacts continue the warmth throughout.

Local artist Donny Masterson was commissioned by Snyder to create paintings for the lobby that were one-of-a-kind. You can see more of Masterson's work in other properties owned by Martin Hospitality, including restaurants Lumberyard Rotisserie & Grill and Wayfarer Restaurant & Lounge.

“We wanted to use a mix of original and historic artwork in the space to capture the true sense of simple sophistication,” said Sara Shalls, lead designer from Jennifer Adams Design Group. “This renovation brings an air of refinement to the iconic property.”

To help celebrate these 20 years, Stephanie Inn is hosting the Cannon Beach Love Stories contest.

The Stephanie Inn is also hosting the Cannon Beach Love Stories contest to celebrate its 20-year anniversary. One lucky recipient will receive 20 gift certificates for a one night stay at the Inn based on the most compelling story submitted. Stories can be about love for the Stephanie Inn, a special romantic celebration in Cannon Beach, the panoramic beauty of the shoreline, favorite cove, or anything else about love and Cannon Beach. Stories can be submitted here: http://www.stephanieinn.com/love-stories-submit.asp, the contest ends April 5, 2013. The winner will be announced on April 14.

The Inn also offers a special guest package crammed with features. The 20 Year Anniversary Package includes:

Two nights lodging in an oceanfront, third floor, one bedroom suite. 20 long-stemmed roses. A 50-minute, signature couples massage with an added 20 minute enhancement. A $20 spa fare credit for each person. One $20 gift shop credit. Any dinner entrée for $20 per person each day of your stay. 20 percent off cocktails. Your choice of champagne, wine or cider in your room upon arrival. Two Stephanie Inn keepsake flutes. A balloon bouquet. Rose petals sprinkled on your bed at evening turn-down.

It also features a professional photo session in various Cannon Beach locations (up to two hours). A 16”x20” portrait selection from your two-hour photo session. Keepsake photo album. 20 percent off the best available rate on your next stay.

More information can be found here: http://www.stephanieinn.com/pkgpromos.asp.

More about Cannon Beach below:

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Most Recent from Cannon Beach

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted