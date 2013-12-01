|
North Oregon Coast Hotel Acquires Honors, New Chef
01/12/2013
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach has snagged some major honors through an international magazine – and its famed dining room has brought in a new operations manager.
The Martin Hospitality property was listed in the latest Conde Nast Traveler Gold List of Top 510 Best Hotels in the World. This is the fourth year in a row. The list also featured the Stephanie Inn in the January 2013 issue of the magazine.
Other inns from Oregon featured in the magazine include Tu Tu' Tun Lodge in Gold Beach, the Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg, and the Heathman Hotel in Portland.
On the restaurant side, operations at the four-star Stephanie Inn Dining room is now under the direction of John Bellncula – longtime restaurant and winery manager and latest addition to the Cannon beach hotspot's management team.
|
|John Bellncula
Bellencula brings more than a decade of experience in managerial and sales roles for restaurants and wineries throughout the United States. Most recently he served as the Tasting Room Manager at the Maryhill Winery & Amphitheater in Goldendale, Washington. In his new role as Stephanie Inn Dining Room Manager, Bellncula will oversee restaurant service and operations, personnel hiring and training, and the wine and beverage program.
“I truly enjoy working with passionate professionals who strive for excellence and take pleasure in providing the best possible dining experience,” said Bellncula. “This passion for excellence is at the very center of Martin Hospitality’s culture and I’m thrilled to be working with such an accomplished team.”
The Stephanie Inn Dining room serves fresh Northwest cuisine developed by Executive Chef Aaron Bedard, who frequently represents Martin Hospitality at the James Beard House in New York City.
2740 South Pacific. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1-800-633-3466. www.stephanie-inn.com/
