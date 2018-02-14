Savor Cannon Beach Fest Brings NW Wine Country to Oregon Coast

Published 02/14/2018 at 3:15 AM PDT - Updated 02/14/2018 at 3:45 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – On one particular weekend in early March, you won't need to decided between an Oregon coast getaway and a visit to Oregon's wine country. The Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival combines the best of both, happening March 8-11.

Here, you can taste wines from approximately 40 Northwest wineries at the downtown wine walk, attend a wine dinner or participate in a series of unique wine tasting experiences over the four days of festival events at Savor Cannon Beach.

Savor Cannon Beach will offer a more intimate experience than typical wine festivals, say organizers. Most of the events are limited to less than 150 participants. The largest event of the festival, the Saturday wine walk, is limited to several hundred wine tasters. This lucky gathering of souls will get to visit approximately 40 Northwest wineries, all pouring tastings at Cannon Beach art galleries, restaurants and retail shops, and all within easy walking distance in this compact beach community. A $40 ticket gets the attendee not just a souvenir glass but then tastings will be free at all the locations in the north Oregon coast town. You'll also find a complimentary shuttle operating during the wine walk, which will transport participants between different parts of town and the various hotels.

Kicking off the festival on Thursday is the Best of the Northwest Throwdown, an aggressively delicious tasting that pairs chef-prepared small bites with the 12 award winning wines. Vintners from the Pacific Northwest are in the spotlight here, featuring recent Gold Medal winners from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, SavorNW Wine Awards and Cascadia Wine Competition along with one wine selected among the top 100 wines of the year by Wine Spectator Magazine.

Another highlight event is the Winemaker’s Premium Pours, which showcases five Northwest wineries each pouring three special wines that may include library wines, vertical or horizontal tastings or reserve selections. Then comes the Battle of the Bites event, featuring Gold Medal winning wines from the 2018 SavorNW Wine Awards and “bites” offered by area chefs and restaurants. Participant votes determine which bite wins the battle.

Savor Cannon Beach has grown considerably since its first year or two in the early 2010's. Its initial years featured a handful of participants, with the largest contingent some of the famed restaurants of the north Oregon coast burgh serving up special dinner events. Now, the festival has become its own massive entity that sells out fairly quickly

Individual tickets to festival events are $20-$40 each. A Daily Pass for Friday (two events) or Saturday (two events) is available for $55 and a full Festival Pass good for admission to all six festival events is $175. Advance purchase is recommended, as events are limited in size and have sold out in past years. Additionally, several Cannon Beach hotels and resorts are offering lodging packages that include complimentary tickets to Saturday’s wine walk, the biggest event of the festival. For a complete schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visit savorcannonbeach.com. - Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour (more of the Cannon Beach area below)

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted