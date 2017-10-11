Unique and Stunning Lodgings of Pacific City, Oceanside, N. Oregon Coast

Published 11/10/2017

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Pacific City, Oregon) – The ever-engaging Three Capes Route along the north Oregon coast cradles the slightly to very hidden havens of Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Oceanside, each a bonafide gem all their own. What's even more engaging in these mesmerizing beach burghs? Some of the lodgings. (Above: Hart's Camp).

Take a look at some very distinctive places to stay in these tiny hotspots: from the soaring upscale to the vibrant beauties filled with unexpected delights. (Find full lodging ideas for the area, including exclusive listings not found anywhere else at Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging).





There's a lot more to the ultra-charming Sandlake Country Inn that meets the eye – and there's a lot of picturesque things that greet you initially. It's a certified green BnB that also comes with a small cottage by a babbling brook. History is on resplendent display here: parts of the building were actually constructed from part of a shipwreck over 100 years ago. One room has a Victorian, British quality, while another feels like a step back to the roaring twenties. The food is legendary here as well. 8505 Galloway Rd.Cloverdale, Oregon. www.sandlakecountryinn.com. 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745.





The famed Inn at Cape Kiwanda started the boom in Pacific City back in the '90s, and its presence today continues to break molds with upscale flair. Inside, the rooms often have beautiful whites and nice wood touches, with whimsical beach-themed art on the walls. There's a soft, dreamy quality to it in many instances. Units that come with jetted tubs looking out over the ocean and the kids' bunkbeds with a flat TV screen are also engaging details. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com

Up in Tierra Del Mar, you can feel gloriously lost in the woods with the sound of the beach quite close. Here, Idyllic Beach Houses is two vacation rentals in one, both where the primeval feel of the forest envelopes you. They both have a spectacular, even slightly unusual look to them that's captivating. Even better: the beach is a quick walk through those woods. Tierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com.





Right up on that celebrated sandy stretch of Pacific City and Cape Kiwanda sits the Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Here, it's luxury all around, with vibrant wood finishes in many spots and an exterior of weathered wood that's uncompromisingly cajoling and cozy. Oceanfront balconies and jetted tubs that face the ocean are perfect in any coastal weather. You'll also find an Xbox 360 in the kids' rooms and exceptionally inviting fireplaces. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com.





Shorepine Vacation Rentals has a wide variety of homes around Pacific City, with some hosting up to 12 people. Many have that glorious weathered wood that's so very Oregon coast. Gas or wood fireplaces can be found, they're great for company retreats or weddings, and there are some true architectural wonders and delights. One comes with shimmering white walls and a ceiling at interesting angles that's like a leveled-off A Frame, or there's the three-bedroom wow-inducer with daylight streaming through the soaring ceiling windows. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 3105 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. www.shorepinerentals.com.





Ever wanted that timeless American dream of staying in a vintage Airstream? But on the Oregon coast? Hart's Camp does just that, but with the interiors crammed with upscale amenities. Each unit comes with a manicured grassy space that has an outdoor shower covered in living plants. Off Brooten Road, Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-5776. Hart's Camp Website here.

Through Oregon Beach Vacations, you can find some jaw-droppers in Oceanside. They have a few vacation rentals, including one that's practically sprawling, high up on the hill and with great views of Three Arch Rocks. Another boasts fascinating architecture that's paradoxically condensed yet still impressively large. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com.





