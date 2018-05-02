Newport's Seafood Wine Fest Brings Thousands to Oregon Coast in Feb

Published 02/05/2018 at 2:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – The largest winter festival on the entire Oregon coast returns February 22 to 25, as the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival causes the town to swell with thousands, all gathering at a set of giant tents in the South Beach area of Yaquina Bay. Three days of wine, food, song and arts and crafts, taking place at the north end of the parking lot at Rogue House of Spirits.

The four days of the festival bring in over two million dollars to the local economy. Moreover, it's the main fundraiser for a large array of non-profits in the area, which in turn improve the lives of locals and then further boost the economy down the line.



Much of Lincoln County sees the effect as well: lodgings in nearby towns of Waldport, Yachats, Depoe Bay and even Lincoln City see their share of overnight guests.

This year, you'll find 83 wine booths from around the west coast, 25 food booths, and 58 artisan booths, all in an uproarious, jovial atmosphere often filled with the beats of a DJ.

This year's theme is Dungeness & Dragons. You'll find the decorations a mix of medieval fantasy and the delicious crab that Newport is known for, with booths adorned accordingly and costumes reveling in the fun. What each booth does for the event is a surprise every year.

One of the highlights before the event is the festival’s app, giving attendees easy access to key event information including a link to purchase tickets, lodging info, Festival maps, vendor lists, sponsors, and frequently asked questions. The app is free and available for download now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

New this year is a special VIP entrance all four nights.

Returning again is the “Ruby Club Membership,” which gets you entry through a new VIP entrance near the main entrance on all four nights. You will also receive a commemorative wine glass, a swag bag with a festival passport book that includes free wine tasting flights, vendor discounts and more from several vendors in the event.

“This is the second year of our tent layout, our main entry will be on the north side of the lot near the Yaquina Bay and the Rogue House of Spirits,” said Bobbi Price, with the Newport Chamber. “We want to make sure people will know there is a new look with the same great atmosphere they have grown to love.”

There will be a People’s Choice Award where attendees can vote for their favorite winery, food vendor and craft seller. The winner in each category will receive a prize package. As always, the festival's commercial wine competition is one of the most coveted in the state, with a little under 200 competing every year.

Maps are available at local businesses and at the Chamber. For more information, call 800-262-7844. www.seafoodandwine.com/.

Prices and hours vary, with plenty of eTickets still available. There will be some availability of tickets at the gate, but these will sell out early in the day.

Thursday 5 pm - 9 pm, $16 - eTickets and some availability at the gate. Friday 12 pm – 9 pm, $17 – eTickets and some availability at the gate.

Saturday 10 am – 6 pm (eTicket only, $22). This is the busiest day of the festival so standby tickets may be available after 1 p.m., depending on capacity. Standby tickets are $29 at the gate.

Sunday 10 am – 4 pm, $8 for eTickets and $10 at the gate.

The three-day pass for February 23 - 25 is eTicket only and is $40.00. Ruby Club Membership is $150 (all four-days, wine glass, special swag bag). Limited to 250.

Maps are available at local businesses and at the Chamber. For more information, call 800-262-7844. See the website here. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted