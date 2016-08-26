N. Oregon Coast Group Releases Stunning Promo Videos of Tillamook County

Published 08/26/2016 at 5:51 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Usually, it's best to really get away from it all by actually heading out to the Oregon coast. Sequestering yourself, in person, from the commotion of the city, escaping the daily life of cell phones and computers by simply listening to the rhythms of the water, the sway of the trees and the song of the birds. (Above: a still shot from one of the Tillamook Coast videos).

Especially, in Tillamook County, according to one group. But if you can't get out there physically, ironically, sometimes the best way to get away is via your computer. It was in that spirit that Visit Tillamook Coast (VTC) with Sea Legs Media of Salem, Oregon produced seven, story-based videos at www.youtube.com/user/tillamookcoast that depict the wonders of Oregon’s Tillamook Coast. They cover activities like hiking, surfing and paddle boarding; to fishing, gathering and feasting.

The videos were produced to exemplify the accessibility and enjoyment of being in nature, outdoor recreation, family destinations, and fresh food available in Tillamook County, said director Nan Devlin.

The first is a series of brief, eye-catching snippets of the region, covering sights and sites at Pacific City, Oceanside, Anderson's Viewpoint, Tillamook, Cape Lookout, Manzanita, Nehalem Bay and Oswald West State Park. Images flash by quickly and you get quite the sampler of the visual diversity and deliciousness of the area.

Other videos are actually narrated by local experts and include, “Fly fishing on the Wilson River with Bryan Hornbeak,” “Kilchis Point Reserve with Gary Albright,” “Paddle boarding with Janice Gaines on Nehalem Bay,” Garibaldi fresh seafood with Jeff Wong,” and “Meetings are amazing on the Tillamook Coast.”

“Hiking at Cape Lookout State Park with Brian Cameron and Skyler Veek” is particularly fascinating. You see plenty of stunning scenery - likely stuff you have not seen unless you've made the five-mile round trip to the edge of the cape and back. Beautiful drone footage follows the two hikers along sometimes precarious edges from a point of view slightly above the pair, then abruptly it veers off across the drop-off point of a cliff precipice. Cameron talks convincingly how addictive the place is, speaking of seeing whales and the thrill of walking along sometimes dicey spots that skirt close to the edges.

At one point, he imparts the interesting tidbit that the weather can be better out there on that tip at times.

“We produced these videos to show people the natural beauty of this part of the Oregon Coast and get a sense of all there is to explore and enjoy here,” said Devlin. “Tillamook County has spectacular views and beautiful beaches, but we have so much more and these videos touch on the many experiences our destination offers.”

Devlin decided it was time to take VTC’s video storytelling to the next level by creating more personalized videos that feature the voices of local experts to tell the unique stories of Oregon’s Tillamook Coast. The organization has carved a niche in Oregon’s tourism marketing industry for comprehensive content marketing, and is leveraging the power of video to inspire visitors.

