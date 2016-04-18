Three Major Festivals You've Never Heard of on Oregon Coast: Music, Wacky History

(Oregon Coast) – Three one of a kind festivals really kick out the jams on two very distant parts of the Oregon coast this month. One is a wild comedic ride, while the other two feature plenty of music, food and fun in other ways. (Photo: Astoria, where two major events happen soon).

In Astoria, look for a special theater production that pokes fun at history and a major Cinco de Mayo festival. Way down in Yachats, a massive music festival gets under way.

Still happening now until April 24 is a wacky take on the Lewis and Clark story. The Astor Street Opry Company's spring show is called “The REAL Lewis and Clark Story, or How the Finns Discovered Astoria.”

It's the tale of how Astoria was first discovered not by those famous explores Lewis and Clark and their band of merry frontiersmen, but by two Finnish boys from the old country: “Minnesota.” They enlist the help of their Finnish Mama to save the day. Meet Captain Bobby Gray, Miss Jaynie Barnes, the native guide Sacagawea, the crew of the Corps of Discovery and a whole cast of colorful characters.

Witness the courageous heroes forge their way with dedication and commitment from Saint Charles, Missouri to the Oregon Pacific Coast. The boys endure great tragedy at the hands of evil foes while battling the wilds of nature, including run-ins with several unidentifiable creatures, all without ever losing their beer supplies.

There is one more Saturday show on April 23 at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee on April 24 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults with discounts for seniors, kids, and groups. Tickets are available at the door, but advance purchase tickets are recommended. Click here to buy tickets online or call the Astor Street Playhouse box office at (503) 325-6104. Astoria, Oregon.

Then, the first week of May lets you get down in an authentic Mexican experience on the north Oregon coast.

The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council will host its third annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in Astoria on Saturday May 7, 2016 at 4 p.m. The fiesta will feature family activities, live music, a salsa recipe contest and artisanal crafts. A variety of Hispanic dishes, margaritas and beer will be available for purchase. Admission is free. Astoria Event Center. 255 9th Street. Astoria, Oregon. (503) 325-4356

Deep at the southern end of the central Oregon coast, the town of Yachats boasts Rainspout: Yachats, Oregon Music Festival. It runs from April 29 through May 1.

A host of world-class performers will delight concert goers with an eclectic mix of bluegrass, New Orleans Brass, folk, country, gypsy violin, and blues - just to name a few. There will be featured artist hosted jam sessions, both Saturday and Sunday mornings. On Sunday – Mayday – there will be a community family dance that includes a Maypole.

Among the acts you'll find: Joe Dobroe, Franz Paul and Sons of the Beaches, They Went That Away, Stumptown Swing, African Drumming & Dance with Rhythm Village, The Blackberry Bushes Stringband, Three Twins and a Fish, Etouffee and more.

Spend a rather intensive, music-filled weekend in the village that travel guru Arthur Frommer names as one of his ten favorite travel destinations in the world. Food and spirits are served at the main venue during all hours of operation. For program and tickets information, please visit Rainspout.org. It all takes place at the Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W 4th St, Yachats, Oregon.

