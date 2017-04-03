Light Snow for Oregon Coast Range, Maybe on Beaches Over Weekend

Published 03/04/2017 at 6:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Even though it's now March, Oregon has not seen the last of snow. Luckily, it's only a small amount. However, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said it is possible that travel to and from the Oregon coast may be slowed down in the higher elevations of the mountain passes, and there could be some light dustings on the beaches over the weekend.

The NWS said some lower elevations could be getting snow as a cool low pressure system will sit offshore, creating showers and keeping things colder a little lower than usual. That includes the coast range and valley towns like Portland.

“Showers will mix with hail at times," the NWS said. "Snow levels will hold around 1000 to 1500 feet into tonight, with some spotty brief accumulations of snow on the higher hills. The air mass will cool further later Sunday and Sunday night, with snow levels lowering to 500 to 800 feet, and possibly down as low as sea level at times later Sunday night into Monday morning.”

Snow totals for Saturday through Monday will vary depending on the place and elevation, the NWS said. Up to six inches or slightly more are possible in the Oregon coast range and Willapa Hills. Most regions below 800 feet will see little to no snow at all. Occasional dustings of up to one inch of snow may hit some spots, but these accumulations will be very short-lived and will melt quickly.

“Please plan for possible travel delays, and be prepared for the possibility of light snow on some roadways,” the NWS said.

The official NWS forecast for the Oregon coast is showing some snow before 10 a.m. on Sunday but then moving to mostly rain – with the possibility of some snow mixed in. Some thunder is also a possibility. That pattern will stick around through the evening.

Monday again sees the prospect of rain and little bits of snow. All of that moves to pure rain for most of the rest of the week.

The coast range forecast is almost exactly the same as the Oregon coast, but with colder temperatures. There are higher chances of more snow in the upper elevations of those passes, along with thunder.

Seas along the beaches will be moderately heavy at times, up around a height of 13 feet to 18 feet over the next few days, but the wind wave timing will mean rougher seas for vessels rather than for the beaches. Waves will be mostly around 13 feet through Tuesday, which means a decent show at the tide line, and likely more fun stuff washing up on the beaches as the winds are coming mostly from the west.













