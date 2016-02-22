Central Oregon Coast Production of Death by Fatal Murder Begins in March

Published 02/22/2016 at 4:01 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Murder has never been so funny on the central Oregon coast. Lincoln City's Theatre West will soon start performances of Death by Fatal Murder, a comedy by Peter Gordon. Director this time around is Rich Emery, who recently appeared in The Mousetrap and directed Sorry Wrong Chimney.

The play will run from March 3 through March 26.

Inspector Pratt's record of crime detection at Bagshot House is not enviable. In his two previous visits, chronicled in Murdered to Death and Secondary Cause of Death, the body count mounted disastrously as he looked on, helpless and hopeless! Now he is back and, as usual, chaos reigns supreme. During the course of his latest investigations, Pratt meets the new owner of the house, Nancy Allwright and soon he is embroiled in more mystery, aided and abetted by Miss Maple and Constable Thomkins. Upper-crust Ginny and Italian gigolo Enzo help with inquiries, but danger soon looms with an unexpected arrival and a frightening suggestion by Welsh busybody, Blodwyn Morgan.

The cast this year is: Julie Bradley as Nancy, Joy Gallagher as Ginny, Paul Wilhelmi as Thomkins, Don Bambrough as Pratt, Patti Siberz as Joan, Celeste Galloway as Blodwyn, Bryan Kirsch as Enzo and Lewis Smith as Roger.

The show will be presented on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. There will be one Sunday matinee on March 20 with a curtain at 2 p.m. On regular performance days, the box office is open at 2 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the play begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. Advance reservations for all performances are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (541) 994-5663. Leave a message and someone from the theater will call you back. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Theatre West is located at 3536 SE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Tickets for the show are $14.00 for adults, $12.00 for seniors (60 and over) and for students (over 12) and $9.00 for children 12 & under. A special group discount is available at $10.00 per ticket for groups of 10 or more with a pre-paid reservation. $100 for season tickets (5 shows) for 2 persons. www.theatrewest.com or call (541) 994-5663. More about Lincoln City below and at the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.























