Jazz and Oregon Coast History Collide in Cannon Beach this Week

Published 01/02/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - World-famous jazz guitar whiz John Stowell shows up on the north Oregon coast again this week, with his third appearance at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum on January 4. Also, look for some other historical lectures in town as well.

Stowell is a well-traveled guitarist, having done several world tours. He is returning home to Oregon from one at this moment as well.

Stowell was the first American Jazz performer to appear in Russia after the fall of the Iron Curtain and he continued to sell out performances there for two decades after.

Stowell teaches internationally. He has been an Artist-In-Residence at schools in Germany, Indonesia, Argentina, the United States and Canada. He served as assistant director and performer at Oregon Public Broadcasting’s PDX Jazz Summit in 1991, and since 1995 has been a contributing columnist for a number of magazines, including Down Beat, Guitar Player, Canadian Musician, Soundcheck (Germany), and Guitar Club (Italy).

Stowell's Through the Listening Glass with David Friesen was designated one of the "Ten Best Jazz Albums of the Decade" by the Los Angeles Examiner, and he was chosen as a "Talent Deserving Wider Recognition" by Downbeat’s International Critic’s Poll in 1978 and 1979. He has appeared on BET's Jazz Discovery and Guitar Series television shows.

“More guitarists would play like John Stowell if they knew how,” said guitar great Herb Ellis of the regional icon.

This New Year's concert will be held in an intimate setting at the Museum's John William's Classroom, on January 4th, at 7:00 pm, tickets are $7. All proceeds will help fund upcoming events at the History Center; including future concerts, lectures, exhibits, and field trips.

Also of interest in the north Oregon coast cultural haven of Cannon Beach are two other history events.

January 3. Lecture: The World of Haystack Rock: Elk, Salt and “a Monstrous Fish.” Tom Wilson, National Park Interpretive Ranger, discusses Lewis and Clark’s winter on the Oregon Coast. 7-8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon

January 7. Film premiere: “Jungleers in Battle.” A documentary film about the Oregon-based 41st Infantry Division in World War II, featuring oral histories from the troops. Director Alisha Hamel will be in attendance to introduce the documentary and answer questions afterward. $10. 6 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

