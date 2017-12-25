More Ice Coming Tuesday to Portland, Oregon Coast Range

Published 12/25/2017 at 6:15 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Roads to and from the Oregon coast are clear on Christmas Day but another round of snow and ice is quite possible for the Coast Range passes and the Portland area on Tuesday. Beach towns and cities south of Portland will be experiencing much warmer temps and simply rain, however. (Above courtesy ODOT: Hwy 18 at left and Hwy 26 at right).



The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is predicting a chance of snow on Tuesday for the Oregon Coast Range after 10 a.m., and the metro area has a good chance of sleet and snow after 4 p.m. There are also worries that overnight freezing temps will cause commuting issues on Tuesday morning, as the wet stuff left on the roads will likely freeze and not thaw out soon enough.

For the Oregon Coast Range – at least along Highway 26 – there is a 20 percent chance of snow on Tuesday after 10 a.m., moving to a mix of rain and snow later. Snow accumulations of a half inch or less are possible on those passes, which could cause some travel issues for those coming back from the beaches for the holidays.

Wednesday and the rest of the week moves into a rainy pattern for the Coast Range.

For Portland, little to no snow is possible on Tuesday, but with the temperature sticking to the freezing point of 32 degrees during the day and night the roads could get icy in areas.



“Combination of roads refreezing and the possibility of freezing fog and black ice may be

problematic for anyone commuting Tuesday morning,” the NWS said.

The NWS said the drizzle will stop on Christmas Day and the skies will clear up.

“This will allow temperatures to drop back below freezing for most of the interior with any thawing which occurred today likely refreezing tonight,” the NWS said. “The next storm system brings a renewed chance of wintry precipitation to the North Oregon and Southwest Washington lowlands and the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.”

On the Oregon coast, waves will be somewhat interesting. Combined seas will be around 11 feet Tuesday, dipping a bit on Wednesday and then rising to around 14 feet on Thursday. This will bring a bit of a show to rocky areas like Yachats, Depoe Bay or Oceanside.

