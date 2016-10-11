Two Holiday Highlights Begin in North Oregon Coast's Cheery Seaside



Published 11/10/2016 at 5:01 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff



(Seaside, Oregon) – One of the loveliest lit up towns on the Oregon coast for the holidays is Seaside, where its “million dollar walk” of Broadway Ave. gets especially cheery and bright. But two major events raise the holiday spirit even further: one with a quaint time-traveling vibe and another with a glittery, modern flair.

Some Saturdays in November and December take on a special new holiday slant on the north Oregon coast, with the Gingerbread Tea at Butterfield Cottage, starting November 26.

For the twenty sixth year, the Seaside Museum and Historical Society hosts its annual Gingerbread Tea at Butterfield Cottage, which has become the holiday tradition for many local residents as well as visitors returning from far and wide to share a relaxing and quaint experience. Attendees can take a break from holiday stress by enjoying homemade gingerbread with a variety of teas, hot cocoa and spiced cider while being entertained by live holiday music. Musicians this year include the North Coast Ukulele Strummers (December 3, 1 - 2:30 p.m.) and Linda Nielsen, a perennially popular performer at the Museum’s July 4th Old Fashioned Social.

The Butterfield Cottage will be decorated in Victorian holiday style and open for Gingerbread Tea from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, November 26, December 3, 10 and 17. No reservation is necessary; tickets are available at the door: $3 for children aged 12 and under; $5 for all others. The ticket includes admission to the Museum's exhibits in the Helen Gaston Building during the day of the event. The museum and cottage are located at 570 Necanicum Drive in Seaside, 4 blocks north of the Seaside Convention Center.

In addition, raffle tickets, at $1 each or 8 for $5, will be available for a drawing to be held at the end of the last Gingerbread Tea, at 4PM on December 17. Amongst the lucky winners of many items contributed by local merchants, one will receive a Gingerbread House created by Three Little Birds Bakery. Winners need not be present to win. Safeway also contributes to the event.

Horace Seely Butterfield, a prominent Portland jeweler, built the Butterfield Cottage in 1893. The original location was at 21 North Columbia. In 1984 the Butterfield Cottage was given to the Seaside Museum and Historical Society and moved to its present location at 570 Necanicum Drive. It has been interpretively restored to be used as a museum depicting an Oregon coast beach cottage and rooming house of 1912.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found at www.seasidemuseum.org.

On December 3, there's the Seaside Festival of Trees. The festivities begin with a free community open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center. This is your chance to catch some holiday spirit, see beautiful trees, and get your photo with Santa himself. New this year, Candy Cane Lane will offer fun holiday activities for kids like Story Time with Princess Belle, Christmas wand-making with the Sugarplum Fairy, Christmas cookie decorating with Santa’s elves, and more.

Later, the evening’s festivities include a signature gala dinner and auction to assist the hospital’s diagnostic Iimaging department in the purchase of new 3D Tomosynthesis breast mammography technology. This state-of-the-art technology will aid in the Seaside community’s fight against breast cancer, offering earlier detection of breast cancer for patients on the north coast.

For more information about this event, to sponsor or make a donation for the auction, or if you are interested in designing a tree this year, please contact Veronica Russell at (503) 717-7604 or email: veronica.russell@providence.org. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585.























