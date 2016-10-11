Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Two Holiday Highlights Begin in North Oregon Coast's Cheery Seaside

Published 11/10/2016 at 5:01 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Seaside in the holidays


(Seaside, Oregon) – One of the loveliest lit up towns on the Oregon coast for the holidays is Seaside, where its “million dollar walk” of Broadway Ave. gets especially cheery and bright. But two major events raise the holiday spirit even further: one with a quaint time-traveling vibe and another with a glittery, modern flair.

Some Saturdays in November and December take on a special new holiday slant on the north Oregon coast, with the Gingerbread Tea at Butterfield Cottage, starting November 26.

For the twenty sixth year, the Seaside Museum and Historical Society hosts its annual Gingerbread Tea at Butterfield Cottage, which has become the holiday tradition for many local residents as well as visitors returning from far and wide to share a relaxing and quaint experience. Attendees can take a break from holiday stress by enjoying homemade gingerbread with a variety of teas, hot cocoa and spiced cider while being entertained by live holiday music. Musicians this year include the North Coast Ukulele Strummers (December 3, 1 - 2:30 p.m.) and Linda Nielsen, a perennially popular performer at the Museum’s July 4th Old Fashioned Social.

The Butterfield Cottage will be decorated in Victorian holiday style and open for Gingerbread Tea from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, November 26, December 3, 10 and 17. No reservation is necessary; tickets are available at the door: $3 for children aged 12 and under; $5 for all others. The ticket includes admission to the Museum's exhibits in the Helen Gaston Building during the day of the event. The museum and cottage are located at 570 Necanicum Drive in Seaside, 4 blocks north of the Seaside Convention Center.

In addition, raffle tickets, at $1 each or 8 for $5, will be available for a drawing to be held at the end of the last Gingerbread Tea, at 4PM on December 17. Amongst the lucky winners of many items contributed by local merchants, one will receive a Gingerbread House created by Three Little Birds Bakery. Winners need not be present to win. Safeway also contributes to the event.

Horace Seely Butterfield, a prominent Portland jeweler, built the Butterfield Cottage in 1893. The original location was at 21 North Columbia. In 1984 the Butterfield Cottage was given to the Seaside Museum and Historical Society and moved to its present location at 570 Necanicum Drive. It has been interpretively restored to be used as a museum depicting an Oregon coast beach cottage and rooming house of 1912.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found at www.seasidemuseum.org.

On December 3, there's the Seaside Festival of Trees. The festivities begin with a free community open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center. This is your chance to catch some holiday spirit, see beautiful trees, and get your photo with Santa himself. New this year, Candy Cane Lane will offer fun holiday activities for kids like Story Time with Princess Belle, Christmas wand-making with the Sugarplum Fairy, Christmas cookie decorating with Santa’s elves, and more.

Later, the evening’s festivities include a signature gala dinner and auction to assist the hospital’s diagnostic Iimaging department in the purchase of new 3D Tomosynthesis breast mammography technology. This state-of-the-art technology will aid in the Seaside community’s fight against breast cancer, offering earlier detection of breast cancer for patients on the north coast.

For more information about this event, to sponsor or make a donation for the auction, or if you are interested in designing a tree this year, please contact Veronica Russell at (503) 717-7604 or email: veronica.russell@providence.org. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8585. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours







More About Seaside hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted