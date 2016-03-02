High Surf Advisory for Oregon Coast Promises Dramatic Show

Published 02/03/2016 at 4:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the Oregon coast, with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland putting this into effect from 10 p.m. tonight through Thursday at 4 p.m. (Above: big waves at Fogarty Creek, central coast).

“Strong winds off the coast will cause surf to build with the highest waves of 17 to 19 feet expected Wednesday night,” the NWS said.

Fairly large waves will continue Thursday through Friday, clocking in at 17 feet and then down to 15 feet, before tapering off at around 11 feet over the weekend.

The NWS said the impacts of this will be large waves washing over jetties and sweeping up beaches higher than normal. These could dislodge large logs and other debris on the beaches, causing substantial hazards to anyone walking nearby at the time.

“All large waves are not alike,” the NWS said. “There is often an extra large breaker that can suddenly sweep a person overboard or off a large rock with no warning. The safest place to be during high surf conditions is well away from breaking waves.”

All this means some excellent storm watching conditions over the next few days, until the weekend. When all those waves are done battering the beaches, Saturday and Sunday will likely be a good time to go treasure hunting, especially for agates or the interesting natural or manmade debris that comes with stormy waves. For some ideas of fun finds on the beaches, click here.

When it comes watching the waves, keep off the beaches and stick to higher viewpoints or parking lots, such as at Oceanside, most of Cannon Beach, most of Lincoln City and all of Gleneden Beach. Larger beaches like Newport, Pacific City or Seaside will at most times allow you to stay far from the waves – except for Newport's Nye Beach, which is a bit narrow.

Rocky areas such as Yachats, Depoe Bay and Oceanside will provide the best shows for wave action. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More Oregon Coast Weather.





















