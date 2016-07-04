Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Central Oregon Coast Fish Taco Fest a Culinary Face-Off

Published 04/07/2016 at 6:11 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Lincoln City, Oregon) - A fiesta awaits those heading to the central Oregon coast this month, as April 30 brings the 8th Annual Fish Taco Cook-Off. From 11 am to 2 pm, to the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, professional chefs from around the region will compete for the title of best fish tacos on the Oregon Coast. Back after a 4 year break, Mist Restaurant, located at the oceanfront Surftides Resort, will be competing at the Cook-Off. Executive Chef Jason Jobe is looking forward to participating this year.

"I am very excited about competing on behalf of Mist," said Jobe. "We recently unveiled a new menu, and will be expanding it as the restaurant grows. The Cook-Off is a great way to get exposure for the restaurant and showcase our new menu."

Jobe said they will be using the recipe on their menu at this fine, feast o' fish.

"I will be making a grilled cod taco with a cabbage cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli, topped off with fresh pico de gallo," Jobe said. "We also put a lot of love into preparing each fish taco, which is what sets ours apart from other restaurants."

Fresh-made fish tacos from Mist Restaurant will be available at the event, and from other Oregon coast restaurants. Taste tacos from each participant, then vote for your favorite for the Peoples Choice Award.

Admission to the Cook-Off is free with fish tacos available for $1.50 each. Beer and wine will be available for purchase from the Culinary Center, and an assortment of desserts from Captain Dan's Pirate Pastry Shop and My Petite Sweet. Barnacle Bills Seafood Market will also have smoked seafood products for sale.

The Culinary Center in Lincoln City is located at 801 SW Highway 101 on the fourth floor of City Hall. The Culinary Center hosts these annual cook-offs: Jambalaya Cook-Off, Fish Taco Cook-Off, and Wild Mushroom Cook-Off. Each features some of the best restuarants on the Oregon Coast competing for top honors.

For more information, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

Also coming to Lincoln City: Women’s Business Conference on Friday, May l3 from 8:30 am to 6 pm. at the Chinook Winds Resort and Hotel, at 1501 NW 40th Place, Lincoln City.

Luncheon keynote speaker will be Jeanne Atkins, Oregon Secretary of State. Also featured will be a panel of successful business women who will share their success stories and answer questions from the audience. The afternoon will feature two sets of workshops on the following topics: credit card and other fraud, women’s health, social media, and HR and employee handbooks.

Registration fee is $65 per attendee and is payable to the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce. Registration forms and the program agenda can be found at the Chamber website at www.lcchamber.com. 54l-994-3070. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour







 

