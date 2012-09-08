Astounding Sights and Sounds Between Cannon Beach and Manzanita

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – It's one of those hidden spots the locals really don't like to talk about, and for a variety of good reasons. It's actually a fairly dangerous Oregon coast beach to wander about half the time, not to mention it's essentially a neighborhood with no real parking to cater to visitors. It's extremely hard to find, but for those intrepid explorers who are good at taking care to not disturb others in the area, it's a goldmine of fantastic sights and discoveries.





This thoroughly clandestine beach goes by the name of Falcon Cove, situated on the north Oregon coast between Arch Cape and Manzanita. You'll have to look for Falcon Cove Road just south of the Arch Cape Tunnel, almost as you enter the forested lands of Oswald West State Park. Head down this teeny, tiny road and you'll find an unusual beach of immense power and non-stop curiosities.





Some locals call it Magic Rocks Beach, because of the wacky rattling noises the cobblestones make when the tide wanders over them. You can see video of that here.





This is the result of the beach's truly unusual and most prominent aspect: it's almost entirely made up of layers of loose sea-polished stones, which actually make it quite difficult to walk on. They often form varied terraces, which makes for some fascinating sights but unpleasant to wander around on.

If the tide is out far enough, you can walk a soft, sandy beach to the southern end of this Oregon coast wonder, and a variety of boulders and intricate rock structures abound here. The cliff walls sometimes show fossils embedded in them.





There is a main entrance to the beach, which is much easier to enter than this rather difficult access, occupied by a shaky contraption that lets you traverse the muddy, slippery – and thus quite dangerous – little pathways.





Still, this kooky construct does make for some wonderful photographic opportunities, especially with a pool of sea water lurking just below.





This is what the same area looks like at night, with the moon reflected in the pool.

Below are more astounding sights from Falcon Cove, on the north Oregon coast. ( Find Cannon Beach and Manzanita lodging, hotels and motels information below.) More on this area at Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler Virtual Tour, Map.

