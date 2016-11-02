Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast Event Brings Explorer Clark, His Adventures to Life

Published 02/11/2016 at 2:01 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Seaside, Oregon) – Bringing Lewis and Clark's time on the Oregon coast to life is always an adventure, and one event coming up in Seaside in the next weeks do just that with vibrant flair. (Above: the Lewis & Clark monument at Seaside's Turnaround).

It happens on February 25 at the Seaside Brewing Company as part of its History and Hops sessions. History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum at Seaside Brewing Co.

While there is not universal agreement among students and interpreters of Lewis and Clark’s journals, local enthusiast, student and expert Tom Wilson will share Elk, Salt, and a Monstrous Fish: Lewis and Clark on the Lower Columbia.

Covering the period from ‘Ocian in View’ through the four months of wintering over and preparing for the return trip, Wilson will interpret writings from the expedition journals not often discussed. The considerations and decisions in choosing camp locations will be discussed as part of understanding how the troop was able to survive.

The winter was spent planning and in arduous preparations for the return trip up the Columbia and over the Rockies. Wilson will provide insight into how and why Lewis and Clark made their decisions during their time here.

Tom has portrayed William Clark in “Searching for York” and “Clatsop Winter Story”, as well as other PBS and OPB segments. He has been doing living history programs and talks, including the Saltmakers Return and Wintering Over, for more than 15 years and has conducted living history training for Ft. Clatsop, Cape Disappointment and Ft. Vancouver National Parks. He has been a member of the Fort Clatsop curriculum advisory board for more than 20 years which included assisting in writing and editing the Park’s traveling trunk programs used by schools throughout the United States. Tom is retired after teaching 4th and 5th grades for 30 years in Astoria, Oregon. He is a seasonal Park Ranger at Fort Clatsop. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Seaside Brewing Co. is at 851 Broadway St., Seaside. Call the Seaside Museum for information 503-738-7065 or 503-984-5324. More about Seaside below and at the Seaside Virtual Tour, Map.







 

