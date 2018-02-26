Chance of Snow for Oregon Coast, Passes, Portland; Large Waves

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 02/26/2018
(Portland, Oregon) – More snow is coming for the Oregon Coast Range passes overnight tonight, and then a chance of snow returns for not just the routes to and from the beaches but also on the beaches themselves, as well as Portland and the valley towns. (Above: recent snowfall at Seaside, courtesy Tiffany Boothe of Seaside Aquarium).

Meanwhile, seas are rather gnarly today on the Oregon coast but will be tapering off tonight. Later in the week, wave height will reach up to 16 feet, putting on a decent show.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has no winter advisories out for the northwest portion of the state, but the Coast Range passes have been bearing the brunt of a lot of the snowfall over the last few days. While that's mostly cleared up now – save for some slush on the summits of Hwy 26 – more snow is headed for the routes to and from the coast late Monday and early Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week shows nothing but rain for those highways, heavy at times, until Thursday and Friday bring a chance of snow showers again, and then once more on Sunday.

By the end of the week, snow may be headed for Portland and even the beaches of the Oregon coast, but NWS said the confidence is not high at this point.

“Expect that a return of steadier precipitation and lowering snow levels are possible,” the NWS said. “Though, it seems unlikely at this point to any accumulating snow below around 1,000 feet and more uncertain snow accumulation for the lower and middle foothill elevation bands. One area of higher confidence is that snow will continue at and above the Cascade passes as long as there is sufficient moisture to fall.”

Still, NWS official predictions are stating a “chance” of rain and snow for the Oregon coast and Portland on Thursday and Friday as well as Sunday.

Seas will stick around a comfortable 10 feet for the next two days, but on Thursday and Friday they rise to around 16 feet high. This will make for some slightly crazy conditions on rocky areas like those at Yachats, Depoe Bay, Pacific City or Oceanside. High tides are in and around noon at approximately 8 feet in some areas, so you could well be in for a good show. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Some good low minus tides are in store for around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the first three days of March. More Oregon Coast Weather and tides. - Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions

