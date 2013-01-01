Cannon Beach, Seaside, Oregon Winter-February Preview

Published 01/18/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – So much to do in the north Oregon coast towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach – and so little time. Even February finds enormous amounts of things to do in that extremely popular part of the Oregon coast. Food, wine, music, chocolate, art and some major festivals fill the winter air up here.

Every Friday. Mix and Mingle Jazz Nights. An evening of music, art, and conversation featuring guitarist Wes Warhmund and friends. 6-8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Gallery. 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0744.

January-March 2013. Quilt Exhibit. The textile work of Astoria quilt artist Constance Waisanen documents the process of loss and recovery. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org.

February 1, 2, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Live theater: “Veronica’s Room.” This spine-chilling, edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller is written by famed suspense writer Ira Levin. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

February 2. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

February 2. Miss Clatsop County Pageant. This is the 63rd annual Miss Clatsop County, Miss North Coast, and Miss Clatsop County Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant. Tickets are available at the door and from the contestants. 6:30 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. www.missclatsopcounty.org.

February 7. Lecture: A Rising Tide: Responding to Marine Debris in Oregon. This installment of the World of Haystack Rock lecture series is hosted by Charlie Plybon, Oregon Field Manager for Surfrider Foundation. 7-8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

February 8. Lecture: Your Land, My Land: Using and Preserving Oregon's Natural Resources. A discussion about land use and sense of place in Oregon, with Portland State University Professor Veronic Dujon. 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org.

February 8-18. Quilt Run 101, Oregon Coast Hop. Visit coastal quilt shops from Astoria to Brookings. The more shops you visit, the more prizes you can win. 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 503-842-9392. www.forget-me-knots.net/store/pc/viewcontent.asp?idpage=2.

February 10. A Sweet Affaire. Wine tastings from a number of local wineries, heavy appetizers, a silent auction, wine roulette and fine chocolates to satisfy any sweet tooth. A fundraiser for scholarships and Rotary Club projects within the Seaside Community. 2-4:30 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. www.seasideconvention.com.

February 20. Lecture: Backyard Habitat. Presentation by Nikki West of Portland Audubon. Part of the Listening to the Land speaker series, sponsored by the North Coast Land Conservancy and the Necanicum Watershed Council. 6 p.m. Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon.

February 22. Live music: Beth Willis & Todd Chatals. The first concert of this year’s Acoustic Folk! Music Series. $7 for adults, $2 for children. Cannon Beach History Center. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301. www.cbhistory.org.

February 22-24. Seaside Jazz Festival. Five different venues host top performers of traditional jazz and traditional jazz inspired music. Seaside, Oregon. 1-866-345-6257. www.jazzseaside.com.

