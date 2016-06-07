N. Oregon Coast Canoe Trips, Guided Walks, Surfing Camps

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Bundles of outdoor summer fun are popping up all over the north Oregon coast, with a steady stream of nature-themed recreational events, mostly in the Cannon Beach area. It all begins in the middle of July and runs throughout the summer. (Above: canoeing on Seaside's Necanicum River).

Looking for some canoeing on the north Oregon coast? Seaside's Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District is hosting a few guided canoe trips, with the first happening on July 15. Other dates are July 19, August 12 and 19, and two in September on the 2nd and the 16th.

Join the district's recreation leaders for some canoeing fun along the river and upper estuary system of the Necanicum River confluence. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen, water bottle, and camera. Meet at the boat dock in Broadway Park (see map below). Cost to participate is $30 per person, or $20 for resident.

All trips go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (503) 738-3311 or sunsetempire.com.

Join naturalist Mike Patterson for a walk in Ecola Creek Forest Reserve at Cannon Beach on July 29. The walk goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Back in 1999, the North Coast Land Conservancy (NCLC) was excited to help the City of Cannon Beach acquire the initial 120 acres of the ECFR, which was expanded to a total of 1040 acres by the citizens of Cannon Beach in 2009.





Now, a guided group will walk through this diverse forest of Sitka spruce, alder and hemlock, and western red cedar along the dynamic Ecola Creek. With his keen eye and ear, Mike will help spot birds and identify and better understand the trees and other plants and animals that characterize this forest reserve.

This walk will cover about two miles round-trip, which will be mostly level with short hills. The route is along a well-maintained gravel road.

There are no toilets on site and you are asked to leave dogs at home. Bring your own water and snacks. Please wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for the day’s weather. Binoculars for bird and wildlife spotting are always a good idea. Call (503) 738-9126 for more information, or nclctrust.org.





A series of surfing camps begin at the end of the month in Cannon Beach. It's called Learn to Surf Camp, with one-day sessions that go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first begins on July 28 and two others happen in August.

This one-day camp, held by the Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, is designed for beginners who are confident in swimming abilities and not afraid of the cold Oregon coast waters. Surfing takes place on the gentle breakers of Indian Beach located at Ecola State Park. Soft top surfboards are provided along with transportation, helmet, and lunch. Bring your wetsuit, swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen. Led by Mike Kadi and assisted by Water Safety Instructor, Justin Smith.

Other dates are August 4 and 18. Cost to participate is $50 per person, or $35 for resident. Limit of 12 students per session. Call Sunset Empire Park & Recreation at (503) 738-3311 to register. sunsetempire.com. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

