Central Oregon Coast Celebrates Scotland with Robert Burns Supper

Published 01/25/2016 at 4:21 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – A bit of Scotland and one of its most famous literary figures come alive on the central Oregon coast, as Newport's Celtic Heritage Alliance hosts its fifth annual Robert Burns Supper on January 30. It's an evening steeped in Scottish tradition featuring literary readings, humor, frivolity, and retrospect to honor his legacy. The event takes place at the Shilo Inn Ballroom in Newport, from 6 pm. to 10 p.m. (Photo above: Newport's Yaquina Bay at night).

The central Oregon coast's Celtic Heritage Alliance (CHA) joins others around the world in hosting a fun and fanciful Robert Burns Supper in a simultaneous celebration near his birthdate of January 25th where the wearing of your kilt, family tartan and raising your glass is highly encouraged.



The unlikely guest of honor; the mighty haggis makes its entrance on its fine silver platter, led by a piper and presented by the chef to the humbled host who pays homage through reciting Burns' famous "Ode to a Haggis," and then bathes the sausage in a fine single malt Scotch, slices it open with a ceremonial dirk and serves it to awaiting partygoers.

Having enjoyed this bountiful meal, the guests can partake and participate in an evening of verse and song, fanciful readings, trivia games, and charming toasts.

Between courses, whisky connoisseurs can opt to enjoy five exceptional tastings of Scotland's finest single malt Scotches; each different than in the previous year's samples.

Ticket prices includes:

A virtual feast of Scotch Eggs, garden salad, "cock-a-leekie" soup, stuffed chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, "neeps and tatties" (turnips and potatoes), with a delectable Drambuie trifle, shortbread and truffles for dessert and beer and wine will be available for purchase.



Live muisc and dance with "Pipedance" from Lincoln City, Oregon will be performed by husband and wife duo Gary Burman and Nora Sherwood who are known for their Irish tunes featuring uilleann pipes, flutes, whistles, bodhran and percussive sean-nós step dance, but will be sharing their love of Burns' music with partygoers this year.

CHA's guest speaker will guide guests on a tour of historical accounts and stories, participants may share selections of Burns poetry, and participate in the return of the "What Lifts Your Kilt?" trivia game and a silent auction fundraiser. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Early ticket purchases are highly encouraged as the esteemed event has sold out each year since it began. Organizers say 50 percent have already been sold as if early in January. Advanced ticket prices: Scotch tasting (dinner included) is $70. Non-tasting (dinner only) is $45. For more information, or to purchase tickets (which also happen to make perfect holiday gifts) please visit us online at http://ncfhg.com/burns.php or call 541-961-7696 for more information.

More about Newport below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.















More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted