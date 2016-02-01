Birding Events on Oregon Coast; New Ocean Fishing Rules

Published 01/02/2016 at 4:33 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Two recent developments will be of interest to the naturalist and the sport fishermen. New rules are in effect for those fishing on the north Oregon coast, while the central Oregon coast features two excursions into the world of birding. (Photograph above of a Peregrine Falcon Chick by Wayne Hoffman).

On Thursday, January 21, Wayne Hoffman presents "Peregrines of Yaquina Head. " He will discuss the Peregrine nesting cycle, their history of nesting at Yaquina Head, identification of their prey, Hoffman's approach to recognizing individual Peregrines, and an accounting of the 2015 soap opera of Peregrine nesting at Yaquina Head.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Public Meeting Room of Central Lincoln PUD (2129 North Coast Highway) in Newport. For more information, please call 541-867-4189.

On Saturday, January 23, you can enjoy a guide walk entitled "Birding Field Trip at Beaver Creek State Natural Area." Brian Fowler, Oregon State Park's Visitor Experience Specialist, will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip.

Heavy winter rains fill the seasonal wetlands along Beaver Creek attracting hundreds of ducks including Northern Pintail, American Wigeon, Green-winged Teal and Mallard. The surrounding woodlands harbor Northern Flicker; Hairy Woodpecker; and mixed flocks of chickadees, kinglets and winter warblers. The event is free.

Dress for variable weather and meet at 9 a.m. at the Welcome (Visitor) Center one mile east of Ona Beach and HWY 101 on North Beaver Creek Road. The field trip will last two hours. For the Beaver Creek Trail Guide and Birding Checklist visit http://www.oregonstateparks.org/park_261.php For more info, call 541-961-1307. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

For those participating in recreational ocean fishing on the north Oregon coast, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is reminding sport and commercial anglers that harvest restrictions started on January 1 at the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve site in the Manzanita area.

Marine reserves are areas in Oregon’s coastal waters dedicated to conservation and scientific research. The Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is Oregon’s northern most site, located just offshore of the popular Oswald West State Park. The site includes a 12.4 square mile marine reserve, where all removal of marine life and ocean development is prohibited. The site also includes two Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) that prohibit ocean development, but allow some limited fishing activities.

ODFW manages and scientifically monitors five marine reserve sites off the Oregon coast, all within three nautical miles from shore. The Cape Falcon, Cascade Head, Otter Rock, Cape Perpetua, and Redfish Rocks sites are each named after local natural landmarks. These sites have been established to conserve marine habitats and biodiversity. They also serve as living laboratories to learn about ocean protections and about Oregon’s ocean environment, helping inform Oregonians on how to best maintain the state’s ocean waters for future generations.

Harvest rules, maps and boundary coordinates for the marine reserve sites can be found on the state’s Oregon Marine Reserves website at www.oregonocean.info/marinereserves/rules. Information is also available in the 2016 Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations and 2016 Commercial Fisheries Synopsis.

|





Below: Newport











More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted