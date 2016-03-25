Oregon Coast Bird Event Involves the Whole Planet; Seaside Nature Event

Published 03/25/2016 at 6:51 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – April reaches new heights of nature awareness on the north Oregon coast, with a bird counting event that now includes anyone around the world and a look at the boggy areas of Gearhart. (Photo: birds in the surf at Gearhart).

If Portland gets to “put a bird on it,” the north Oregon coast will go a few steps farther and count the birds. April 9 brings the North Coast Birdathon to Cannon Beach, but this time it's expanded to the rest of the world. Anyone from Coos Bay to China or Czechoslovakia can chime in with their bird counts.

A Birdathon is similar to a walkathon. but rather than raising funds per mile, the Wildlife Center of the North Coast will raise funds per bird species observed. Anyone can participate: expert birders, casual birdwatchers and beginners as well.

It all goes for a 12-hour period, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as teams and individuals will be scouring the planet or their own back yard for as many species of birds as possible to raise money for the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. It’s a perfect activity for kids and adults, or beginners to experts.

There are new prize categories this year. The Birdathon has expanded its borders to include the rest of the world, so there is a category for farthest away from Cannon Beach.

The North Oregon Coast Birdathon was created as part of the Twelve Days of Earth Day celebration in Cannon Beach. All donations go to Wildlife Center of the North Coast to help with the rehab of birds and other wildlife. Instructions, pledge forms and helpful hints can be found at http://www.twelvedaysofearthday.com/Page_5.html.

Prizes will be awarded at the Gaylord Nelson Awards and Potluck on Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m., held at the Community Hall on 2nd and Spruce in Cannon Beach. Go to CoastWildlife.org to donate online or mail directly to WCNC P.O. Box 1232, Astoria, OR 97103. Contact Susan Boac at seasidesusan@gmail.com or 503.739.1905.

On April 20 in Seaside, it's Listening to the Land: Exploring Clatsop Plains Wetlands, a talk about some particularly fascinating aspects of nature on the north Oregon coast. Ecologist Kathleen Sayce talks about Gearhart’s Butterfield Fen and how it took hundreds of years to create it. Sayce looks at the course of water in the Clatsop Plains - rain, rivers, dune swale lakes, fens, and more.

When is a bog really a fen? She will look to answer that, and look at what conditions led to development of this particular ecosystem with its peat bogs and insectivorous plants. She’ll examine the life cycle of a dune swale lake, and she’ll share what she learned from a year of monitoring groundwater wells on her own property on the Long Beach Peninsula. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tours

The talk is free and starts at 6 p.m. Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6742. seasidelibrary.org. More about these areas below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map and the Seaside Virtual Tour, Map.



















