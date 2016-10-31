Big Waves Made Bigger by High Tides on Oregon Coast This Week

Published 10/31/2016 at 5:41 AM PDT - Updated 10/31/2016 at 5:42 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Some big waves and big tides are coming to the Oregon coast this week, and then some of the highest tides of the year the weekend after that. (Above: waves could be like this over the week, at Newport's Yaquina Head.)

It looks like an on-and-off run of rainy, windy and slightly sunny weather for the Oregon coast throughout the week, although not too windy. This won't be a storm, but you may not know it by looking at the wave action coming up. By the end of the week, the region may be seeing waves up to 20 feet, combining with some fairly tides, then carving out chunks of beaches and creating a ruckus.

The really good news is that it may be partly sunny later this week as some of the wave action starts growing.

Fairly high tides really kick in on the first of the month, as Tuesday through Saturday will bring tides up around seven feet or more in the late afternoon, in and around 3 to 4 p.m. in most areas.

Combined seas stay fairly mellow through Tuesday at around 7 feet to 8 feet, so those high tides won't be too eventful. But on Wednesday afternoon, combined seas get up to around 17 feet, then rising to nearly 20 feet later that night. Thursday and Friday, they hover in the 17- to 19-foot range, which will be pretty massive. Saturday may be even higher at 20 feet or more.

Meanwhile, they sizable tides will add to that, likely creating some monster waves, especially at areas with rocky stretches like Yachats, Depoe Bay, Oceanside, Cape Kiwanda and just south of Cannon Beach. The jetties will be highly active as well, such as at Newport, Warrenton, Rockaway Beach or Florence. You will want to stay off these.

This may be a time to stay off beaches as well, especially during high tides, although there are currently no wave warnings.

Winds will be somewhat strong along the beaches of the Oregon coast for much of the week, around 10 mph. Look for plenty of rain much of the time, however.

Still, just as the crazy waves start combining with the tides, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Oregon is predicting mostly cloudy to partly sunny from Thursday through Saturday.

The marine forecast from the NWS is telling, however. There could be bigger winds in store on Saturday. The outer waters of the Oregon coast could get some gale force winds in the mid week, then there are some lulls.

“Another break in the action for Thursday, but another strong front will push into the region Friday and Saturday, with another round of southerly gales and seas at or just above 20 feet,” the NWS said.

Then the following weekend - November 13 to 18 – there are extreme high tides at over nine feet at times. These are known as king tides. Keep an eye on Oregon Coast Beach Connection's weather and tides section closer to November 13 to see what high seas if any occur in the area.





















