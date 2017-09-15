N. Oregon Coast Events Look to Future of Cannon Beach, Ancient Egypt

Published 09/15/2017 at 4:37 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – History and progress take the front seat on the north Oregon coast, just as the area around Cannon Beach begins some changes. Two events in the area spotlight the past in one way or another – with one going back thousands of years. (Above: the building of the Arch Cape Tunnel in the '30s).

The Arch Cape Tunnel on the north Oregon coast will be undergoing some sizable construction soon, but first ODOT plans a celebration of the landmark's next moves forward. On Monday, September 25, there will be an open house at the Arch Cape Fire Station showing off the Arch Cape Tunnel Lighting Replacement Project.

The open house is held from 4 to 6 p.m. The Arch Cape Fire Station is on U.S. 101 in Arch Cape, about four miles south of Cannon Beach.

At the open house, the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the project which is scheduled for construction this winter. Oregon Department of Transportation staff will be available to talk about the project and answer questions.

The project will replace the entire tunnel lighting system within the tunnel including the lights, wiring, support systems and anchoes attached to the structure. The tunnel was opened in 1937 and lighting was last replaced in 1998.

There will be no complete closures of the tunnel during construction. One lane of traffic will remain open during construction with flaggers controlling two-way traffic. There will be no weekend lane closures.

For more information about the open house, contact Senior Project Leader Mike Schroeder at 503-325-7222 or michael.k.schroeder@odot.state.or.us.

The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum just announced the first installment of its lecture series, beginning Saturday, October 21. On that day, Egypt comes to the north Oregon coast.

The center partners with the Archaeology Institute of America for International Archaeology Day. To celebrate, the museum will have a pop-up exhibit on the history of archaeology in Egypt. Dr. Sarah Sterling will end the day with a presentation on her work and research on pyramids in Egypt.

The time for the lecture is still to be announced.

International Archaeology Day is a worldwide event that has nearly two hundred historical societies, schools, and museums participating. The purpose of this event is to bring archaeology and history to communities throughout the world.

This will be the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s third year participating. Dr. Sterling is an assistant professor at Portland State University. Sterling has overseen excavations around the world and spent many years at digs in Egypt. She will talk about her time and work there. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



























More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted