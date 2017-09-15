Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast Events Look to Future of Cannon Beach, Ancient Egypt

Published 09/15/2017 at 4:37 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

N. Oregon Coast Events Look to Future of Cannon Beach, Ancient Egypt

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – History and progress take the front seat on the north Oregon coast, just as the area around Cannon Beach begins some changes. Two events in the area spotlight the past in one way or another – with one going back thousands of years. (Above: the building of the Arch Cape Tunnel in the '30s).

The Arch Cape Tunnel on the north Oregon coast will be undergoing some sizable construction soon, but first ODOT plans a celebration of the landmark's next moves forward. On Monday, September 25, there will be an open house at the Arch Cape Fire Station showing off the Arch Cape Tunnel Lighting Replacement Project.

The open house is held from 4 to 6 p.m. The Arch Cape Fire Station is on U.S. 101 in Arch Cape, about four miles south of Cannon Beach.

At the open house, the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the project which is scheduled for construction this winter. Oregon Department of Transportation staff will be available to talk about the project and answer questions.

The project will replace the entire tunnel lighting system within the tunnel including the lights, wiring, support systems and anchoes attached to the structure. The tunnel was opened in 1937 and lighting was last replaced in 1998.

There will be no complete closures of the tunnel during construction. One lane of traffic will remain open during construction with flaggers controlling two-way traffic. There will be no weekend lane closures.

For more information about the open house, contact Senior Project Leader Mike Schroeder at 503-325-7222 or michael.k.schroeder@odot.state.or.us.

The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum just announced the first installment of its lecture series, beginning Saturday, October 21. On that day, Egypt comes to the north Oregon coast.

The center partners with the Archaeology Institute of America for International Archaeology Day. To celebrate, the museum will have a pop-up exhibit on the history of archaeology in Egypt. Dr. Sarah Sterling will end the day with a presentation on her work and research on pyramids in Egypt.

The time for the lecture is still to be announced.

International Archaeology Day is a worldwide event that has nearly two hundred historical societies, schools, and museums participating. The purpose of this event is to bring archaeology and history to communities throughout the world.

This will be the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s third year participating. Dr. Sterling is an assistant professor at Portland State University. Sterling has overseen excavations around the world and spent many years at digs in Egypt. She will talk about her time and work there. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour










More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Virtual Tour Lane County Video: Cook's Chasm Moving, Firing Off ...
See the spouting horn move. Between Yachats and Florence. Travel tips, kids, geology
Oregon Coast Shopping and Gifts: T-Shirt, Posters, Mugs, Vintage Items
Shop online for Oregon coast gifts, keepsakes, memorabilia, vintage items, clothing, hoodies, posters, more. Items constantly change
Video: Zooming in on N. Oregon Coast's Neahkahnie Overlooks, Its Details
Neahkahnie Overlooks are some of the most amazing views of the entire region; there's more than meets the eye. Manzanita, travel, kids
N. Oregon Coast Events Look to Future of Cannon Beach, Ancient Egypt
History and progress take the front seat, just as the area around Cannon Beach begins some changes. Cannon Beach events
Oregon Coast Scientists Worry About Microplastics in Oysters, Clams: Video
Tiny traces of plastic could be in some seafood being harvested commercially and recreationally
N. Oregon Coast's Astoria Gets Deeply Delicious with Talks
Astoria delves into two deeply delicious subjects: clams and mushrooms. Astoria events
Three Small Quakes Rattle Offshore from Yachats, Central Oregon Coast
There were no reports of damage and not a single soul claims to have felt it. Geology
Awesome Whale Numbers on Oregon Coast, Even Better on Tour Boats
Gray whales are wandering close to shore quite a bit, and Humpbacks are putting on a show, thanks to weather

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted