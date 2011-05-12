Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Lodging in Seaside

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Oregon Coast Landmarks: Walking Newport's Historic Bayfront

Published 12/05/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – It's paradoxically both bustling and laidback: a place of almost frenetic industrial activity mixed with a variety of means of relaxation and repose. Upscale restaurants and indie fast food joints sit side by side, as great, behemoth ships lumber past, in and out of Yaquina Bay to catch fish or deliver large bundles to port.

This is Newport's Historic Bayfront, a chunk of the central Oregon coast town that is away from the beach itself, but has much of the vibe and aroma.

Bay Boulevard is the main thoroughfare through the active madness, as the concept of a “working bayfront” - which officials use to coax visitors in – comes into serious play here. There's no doubt those forklifts and chugging ships wandering this way and that are truly engaged in earning their wages for the day.

There are times you can reap this benefit. That old cliché of “walking right up to the docks and buying fish from fishermen” comes true right here. In some spots, you can literally do that.

The fish processing plants, often the source of a nasty but necessary fishy smell – which seems to have disappeared in recent years – are gussied up in colorful murals of giant aquatic beasts floating above you. There's an almost Terry Gilliam-esque industrial look to the plants, a fascinating complexity of utilitarian functions bundled together along picturesque docks. But those murals soften that, and help create a kind of mystical atmosphere.

Wander these docks even just a tad and you'll come to a variety of spots where crab pots get chucked into the salt water. There are numerous places to rent these along the docks – but you'll need to get a state license for crabbing first.

If small business is the engine of the economy, than Newport's Bayfront is also going to be historical for adding a quirky side to the national exchange of goods and services. The idea of “funky little shops” gets a whole new meaning in spots along here, whether or not they are gaudy and touristy. It can, at times, be an eye-opening experience, full of varying degrees of wonder.

All this crabbing, wandering and walking is done to the constant presence of the famed Yaquina Bay Bridge, which seems to keep watch over everything.

One of the other big attractions along the Historic Bayfront is the constant presence of big, wet barking residents. Sea lions populate many docks and landings here, and their noisy carousing never ceases. There are times when it rises to a fever pitch as bunches of them get worked up over something. It's also fascinating to watch them interact, often bickering for a spot as they nip at each other. At other times, it's a full-on brawl worthy of an episode of “COPS.”

All this bayside fun and frivolity started as early 1856, with an initial visit by a sailing vessel called the Calumet bringing military supplies to troops in Oregon. A few years later, huge oyster beds were discovered in what became Yaquina Bay, as new settlers began shipping lots of them to California and other places with great profit.

In 1864, white Europeans began settling in large numbers, and Newport itself was incorporated in 1882 along the Bayfront, while the area of Nye Beach was still just a village a ways away.

Over the decades, as Newport grew to encompass two lighthouses, the bay became home to a huge fishing fleet and fish processing plants sprung up left and right. The tourist biz kicked into life, and then into high gear in the 1930's when the big Yaquina Bay bridge was finished, and Highway 101 really started to connect. Tourism then became another mainstay of the local economy.

In the 70's and 80's, the Bayfront became a combination of fascinating place of industry, barking wildlife, funky tourist traps, unusual dive bars and a kind of renaissance in new, innovative business models. It was an interesting mix of crusty and creative.

By the 90's, the more innovative side began to take over, although the wacky bars still held court at night. New blood in terms of culinary surprises, a smattering of art galleries and a huge influx of funky shops blended right in with the touristy stuff, like water rides or kitschy museums. Small, indie coffee shops opened up along with some interesting restaurants. A more seedy element took over after dark, but that didn't stop the crowds from flooding these wooden walkways during the day. A fast food fish n chips stand here, a microbrewery there: all stood amidst the rampant fishy smell, the scary wateringholes and the sometimes rundown buildings.

Renovations came and went over the decades, but all the while crabpots were dropped into the bay with gleeful regularity, along with the huge variety of other activities that made memories of people's vacations. That probably began when the bayfront did – long before it was called a “historic” bayfront.

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Newport Restaurants, Dining.....

 

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Find us on Google+

 

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 