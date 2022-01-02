Wedding Vow Renewal Returns to Yachats on Central Oregon Coast

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – The historic Little Log Church Museum in Yachats has long been the traditional venue for the annual Valentine's Day Ceremony of Renewal and Commitment, a much-loved event on the central Oregon coast for decades. Every year, couples of all kinds would gather and redo their wedding vows in the romantic, atmospheric place, on the day of love itself.

However, the pandemic shut down that sizable institution, and now the museum itself is undergoing some major repairs and will not be open to the public for quite awhile.

The show goes on, however. Organizers of the renewal event say it's now returning to the central Oregon coast town of Yachats on February 14, but this time held at the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. Reviving the renewals comes at the graces of Pastor Bob Barrett and the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church.

The vow renewals have been held in town since 1996, then having to skip last year, so this time around brings a welcome sigh of relief. This year's theme will be “Rebuilding Your Relationship.” Both married and unmarried committed couples are invited to attend.

Group vow renewal ceremonies will be offered at two different times: the first happens at noon and the second takes place at 5:30 p.m.



Mary Crook has been the independent minister who has facilitated the event since the tradition began. She said that hundreds of couples have come to Yachats to renew their vows over the years.

“For some couples it is a first-time experience; for others it has become an annual tradition – something fun and meaningful to do on Valentine's Day,” she said.

Also a part of the festivities will be popular central Oregon coast guitarist Richard Sharpless, who will perform a selection of romantic pieces at the noon ceremony. Later, at 5:30 p.m., Sharpless is joined by singer-musician Dave Cowden, also of Yachats.

Couples who attend will be given a certificate as a memento of the occasion. Because of the pandemic, strict precautions will be observed regarding masks and distancing.

The Valentine’s Day vow renewal has become a popular fund raiser for the Little Log Church Museum. A donation to the museum of $20 per couple is suggested. Since space is limited, reservations are required. For reservations couples should call Mary Crook, Events Coordinator, at 541-547-4547.

The ceremonies will take place in the sanctuary of the Yachats Community Presbyterian Church, located at 360 W. 7th Street, just off Highway 101.

For questions about this release please contact Mary Crook, Events Coordinator, 541-547-4547.

