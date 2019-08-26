90-Degree Heatwave for Portland, Valley - Even Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

Published 08/26/2019 at 12:43 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Some of the hottest weather of the year is coming to the Portland and valley areas, while the northern half of the coast may approach 90 - but the southern coast will be cooler. The Washington coast is also headed for heatwave conditions, but not as bad as northwest Oregon. (Above: Strawberry Hill near Yachats).

It will only be a two-day heatwave, maybe three, and It all comes down to a shortwave ridge coming to the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service in Portland (NWS).

“This will produce some of the hottest temperatures of the 2019 summer Tuesday and Wednesday,” the NWS said. “East winds look to hold at the coast for a chunk of Tuesday so expect many of the coastal communities to climb well into the 80s and perhaps even the low 90s in a few spots like Tillamook. Models are suggesting a decently strong southerly wind reversal will arrive on the central coast of Oregon Tuesday night so expect temperatures to cool rather markedly on Wednesday, particularly south of Tillamook along the coast. In addition, fog and patchy drizzle will likely rush onto the rest of the coast later Wednesday afternoon and evening, if it does not arrive sooner. The hottest temperatures appear likely to shift northward towards the Portland metro and Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday. A heat advisory may be needed for our Willamette Valley/Clark County zones at a minimum.”

Fire dangers are a worry for the inland regions and the coast range, the NWS said. It’s already issued a fire weather watch for most of those areas.

Two different temperature ranges are currently coming out of the NWS website for the northern half of the Oregon coast. In some parts of its website it’s showing only the 70s for midweek, but others it’s predicting 80 to 90 degrees. This may well be awaiting an update.

Most other forecasters in Oregon are currently talking the higher temps on the coastline, however.

Keeping in line with the majority of forecasters, the likelihood seems to be highs in and around 80 on Monday along the beaches with nighttime lows a surprising 60 – much higher than usual for coastal towns.

Tuesday heats up to close to 90, likely reaching that and beyond in slightly inland parts of the coast such as Tillamook, Toledo or Wheeler. Wednesday drops to the mid 70s and fog starts to creep in that night.

Thursday onward sees the northern coast at a still-crisp 70 degrees or a bit under (warmer than usual for the beaches). These predictions include the towns of Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Manzanita, Cannon Beach and Seaside and all in between. Temps will be warmer in Astoria.

Interestingly enough, the southern Oregon coast won’t be nearly as warm. From areas like Reedsport down to Port Orford, the highest forecasts are for around 80 degrees midweek. Farther south, from Gold Beach down to the California border, it’s even cooler, in and around the 60s or 70s.

The southern and central Washington coast will be getting toasty as well. The NWS is calling for highs in the 70s on Monday, maybe in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then getting down into the 70s and then the 60s for the rest of the week. Some partly cloudy skies are expected on and off, but otherwise it’s almost all sunny for places like Westport or Ocean Shores. See full Oregon Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted