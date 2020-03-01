Oregon Coast Wind Warnings; Warnings, Advisories for Washington Coast

Published 01/03/2020 at 7:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The northern half of the Oregon coast and southern third of the Washington coast are both under a high wind warning as of earlier on Friday evening, with sustained winds around 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph possible in those areas.

The southern Oregon coast – from Florence southward – has no such warning, while the north and central Washington coast are under a high wind advisory.

All wind warnings are in effect until 10 p.m. Friday night. Winds through the weekend will be sizable at around 14 mph, but relatively light for coastal regions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Portland and Seattle issued the warnings and advisories.

Meanwhile, combined seas will be fairly heavy over the weekend with offshore height about 18 feet. While the period between swells isn't enormous, this could still present some dangers on the beaches. It should provide some good stormwatch displays, however, especially along rocky stretches like those near Brookings, Bandon, Depoe Bay, Yachats, and Oceanside.

For the Washington coast from Raymond southward, and the north Oregon coast from Astoria down to near Florence, the NWS is predicting south winds of up to 40 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph.

“Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds may blow down weakened tree limbs, potentially leading to scattered power outages,” the NWS said.

Oregon coast towns under these warnings include Astoria, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport and Yachats. Washington coast towns affected include Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle, Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the NWS. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

Up on the central and northern Washington coast, the high wind advisory is also in effect until 10 p.m., with southeast winds 20 to 35 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph. These include the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington, Beaver, Clearwater, Forks, La Push, Neah Bay, Ozette, Queets, Aberdeen, and Hoquiam.

The NWS said the Portland area and I-5 corridor could be seeing gusts as high as 35 mph.

“Temperatures have been warmest on the Oregon coast with observations in the lower 60s,” the NWS said.

Look for heavy rains to hit the coastal regions on Saturday about 7 p.m. and then inland around 10 p.m., the NWS said. See Best Lodgings for Storm Watching on Oregon Coast

