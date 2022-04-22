Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

New License Plates Benefit Wildlife Around Oregon, the Coast

Published 04/22/22 at 4:12 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

New License Plates Benefit Wildlife Around Oregon, the Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Salem, Oregon) – Look for new license plates from Oregon with “Watch for Wildlife” on them and a rather cute animal pic, made for the Oregon Wildlife Foundation. It's a way to help out wildlife on the Oregon coast as well as the rest of the state.

DMV will start issuing the new plates on May 4, which will be available for passenger cars only.

As of May 4 you'll be able to order the set of plates online at DMV2U, or you can go to a DMV field office. DMV said its offices are open for walk-up services and some also offer appointments. The plates can also be ordered at Oregon dealerships when you purchase a car.

“To maintain fair distribution of desirable low plate numbers, DMV will not accept pre-orders,” DMV said.

The new plates raise money for the Oregon Wildlife Foundation through an additional $40 donation when the agency issues, renews or replaces license plates. That price is in addition to plate manufacture, registration, and any other vehicle fees that normally apply, including local registration fees in Clackamas, Multnomah or Washington counties. Prices will differ from county to county.

Along the Oregon coast, the foundation started working with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in 1994 to create the North Coast Salmon Habitat Restoration Project, which sought to restore salmon habitats on north Oregon coast streams in a large-scale way. It eventually grew to include all streams along the Oregon coast and in the Willamette Valley region. The agencies also received assistance from many major forest product companies around the state, resulting in a multi-million dollar project that is ongoing.

Other major accomplishments of the foundation include the restoration of Diamond Lake and the Southern Oregon Wildlife Crossing Coalition, which helps ensure animals don't get by automobile traffic.

There was a plate launch phase not long ago, where customers could purchase $40 vouchers from the foundation towards the new plates. DMV said these can be used at a DMV office or at a dealership, but the vouchers cannot be used online. All plate holders will be able to renew online the next time their registration fees are due.

Watch for Wildlife plates will begin at WW 00001, issued in order thereafter by DMV. Motorists cannot reserve a particular plate number in the series, but they can apply for a custom configuration. Plates will also be in different versions for amateur radio (HAM), honorary consular and elected officials.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Seal Rock History and Mysteries on Oregon Coast: Failed Resort to Monsters an...
Once a promise land of paved streets and heavy tourist traffic. Waldport, Newport, Yachats
Gigantic Landscape Changes at One Popular Oregon Coast Town Over the Decades
There used to be a lot less of Seaside in its early days. Geology, history
New License Plates Benefit Wildlife Around Oregon, the Coast
As of May 4 you'll be able to order the set of plates online. Weather
Seaside Hotel Mural Gets Large Selfie Fanbase - An Oregon Coast Sensation
A virtual explosion of colors at Coast River Inn at Seaside that's gone viral. Seaside lodging
The Things Rockaway Beach Hides: N. Oregon Coast Curiosities of History, Science
A lot more hiding beneath its sands and waters than you know. Sciences, geology
What They Don't Tell You About Oregon Coast Spring: Orcas, Deserted Beaches, ...
Lodging prices, low tides, free-flying sea foam and the marvels of whales. Weather
Otter Rock And Roll Surf Contest Returns to Oregon Coast in June
The youth surf contest near Depoe Bay happens June 11. Depoe Bay events, Lincoln City events
Crews Chase After Fiesty, Elusive Beaver in Rescue Attempt on N. Oregon Coast
A wayward and endangered beaver had one crew scrambling around Gearhart. Marine science

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted