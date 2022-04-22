New License Plates Benefit Wildlife Around Oregon, the Coast

Published 04/22/22 at 4:12 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Salem, Oregon) – Look for new license plates from Oregon with “Watch for Wildlife” on them and a rather cute animal pic, made for the Oregon Wildlife Foundation. It's a way to help out wildlife on the Oregon coast as well as the rest of the state.

DMV will start issuing the new plates on May 4, which will be available for passenger cars only.

As of May 4 you'll be able to order the set of plates online at DMV2U, or you can go to a DMV field office. DMV said its offices are open for walk-up services and some also offer appointments. The plates can also be ordered at Oregon dealerships when you purchase a car.

“To maintain fair distribution of desirable low plate numbers, DMV will not accept pre-orders,” DMV said.

The new plates raise money for the Oregon Wildlife Foundation through an additional $40 donation when the agency issues, renews or replaces license plates. That price is in addition to plate manufacture, registration, and any other vehicle fees that normally apply, including local registration fees in Clackamas, Multnomah or Washington counties. Prices will differ from county to county.

Along the Oregon coast, the foundation started working with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in 1994 to create the North Coast Salmon Habitat Restoration Project, which sought to restore salmon habitats on north Oregon coast streams in a large-scale way. It eventually grew to include all streams along the Oregon coast and in the Willamette Valley region. The agencies also received assistance from many major forest product companies around the state, resulting in a multi-million dollar project that is ongoing.

Other major accomplishments of the foundation include the restoration of Diamond Lake and the Southern Oregon Wildlife Crossing Coalition, which helps ensure animals don't get by automobile traffic.

There was a plate launch phase not long ago, where customers could purchase $40 vouchers from the foundation towards the new plates. DMV said these can be used at a DMV office or at a dealership, but the vouchers cannot be used online. All plate holders will be able to renew online the next time their registration fees are due.

Watch for Wildlife plates will begin at WW 00001, issued in order thereafter by DMV. Motorists cannot reserve a particular plate number in the series, but they can apply for a custom configuration. Plates will also be in different versions for amateur radio (HAM), honorary consular and elected officials.

