Washington Coast Opens Up More Razor Clam Dates in March

Published 03/09/22 at 5:35 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Washington Coast) – More digging dates for razor clams have been confirmed on the Washington coast, with the next round getting the go-ahead from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) from March 16 - 22. (Photo courtesy WDFW)

Dan Ayres, WDFW’s coastal shellfish manager, said it's going to be welcomed by many regulars to the Washington coast.

"We know that many harvesters look forward to morning digs and they’ll find a lot of nice clams waiting for them when we make the switch to morning tides on March 20,” Ayres said.

The dig times vary from place to place and depend on the date. They include the Washington coast towns of Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, Long Beach and Copalis.

Digging is allowed from 12 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. only:

· March 16, Wednesday, 6:35 PM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

· March 17, Thursday, 7:08 PM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

· March 18, Friday, 7:41 PM; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors,

Mocrocks

· March 19, Saturday, 8:14 PM; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Digging is allowed from 12 a.m. through 11:59 a.m. only:

· March 20, Sunday, 8:46 AM; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

· March 21, Monday, 9:30 AM; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

· March 22, Tuesday, 10:18 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Details on these and future digs can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/razorclams.

The razor clam digs coincide with some major Washington coast celebrations of the little morsel, including the Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival on March 18-20.

Washington state law still applies when it comes to the daily limit of the first 15 clams acquired. The limit stands no matter the condition or size of the clam. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container as well.

WDFW said the most successful digging will happen between one and two hours before the low tide listed.

You should doublecheck the beach you're going to before heading out as not every beach is a part of each dig date.

“Diggers should also continue to respect coastal communities and residents by following local and state health guidelines,” WDFW said.

To learn more about razor clam abundance, population densities at various beaches, and how seasons are set, see the WDFW regulations link.

With spring quickly approaching, Washingtonians should consider purchasing 2022-2023 recreational hunting and fishing licenses before current licenses expire after March 31. Anyone gathering clams in April will need a new 2022-2023 license to participate. All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

Meanwhile, along the Oregon coast, razor clamming remains closed from Cape Blanco to the California border due to biotoxins. The rest of the Oregon coast is open, however – from Cape Blanco up to the Washington border.

More Washington Coast





MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















Photos above courtesy Seaside Aquarium



Long Beach, courtesy Eli Duke, FlickR

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted