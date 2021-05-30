Washington State Puffins Subject of Talk on N. Oregon Coast

Published 05/30/21 at 4:45 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The puffin presentations continue on the north Oregon coast, as the adorable and colorful bird is once again the subject of an online talk on June 9 at 7:00 p.m. Part of the Friends of Haystack Rock lecture series, the season was extended awhile back to go through the summer, focusing on the Tufted Puffins. (Photo above: puffins are on Haystack Rock this season / courtesy Friends of Haystack Rock)

This time around the subject is “The State of the Endangered Tufted Puffins in Washington State,” given by Amy Eberling and Amanda Colbert with the Salish Sea School. It will be found on Facebook Live @Friends of Haystack.



This presentation will walk you through the State of the Tufted Puffins in Washington State and on the Washington coast, taking you on a journey of discovery, sharing what they have seen and learned while on the water. The pair also provide ways you can help.

The Salish Sea School is on a pursuit to help save Washington State's endangered Tufted Puffin population by helping with data collection at Smith Island, promoting stewardship through experiential marine conservation programs for students, and increasing public awareness of this population.

Amy Eberling spent over a decade bringing science alive as a high school biology teacher. After experiencing the power of hands-on learning and the ignition of all of the senses in the outdoors, the dream and pursuit for an outdoor-based school began.

Eberling is the founding Director of a nonprofit called The Salish Sea School and is fiercely passionate about cultivating student leaders in marine conservation through unique and purposefully tailored programs on or near the water. These programs are designed to bring marine science and research alive in ways that inspire personal conservation.



Photo courtesy Ram Pampish

Marine birds and seabirds were "love at first flight" for Eberling as she began to experience the multitude of incredible marine birds that rely on the Salish Sea. Her goal is to teach students about these amazing marine birds and bring students into the bird conservation conversation. This includes an intense focus on and development of a student research project on the endangered Tufted Puffin population at Smith Island.

Amy, her husband Nick, and 7-year old daughter Isla are residents of Anacortes, WA.

Amanda Colbert works as the Education Assistant for the nonprofit Orca Network, connecting people to the whales of the Washingon and Oregon coastlines. She is also a co-educator with The Salish Sea School. In both capacities, Colbert strives to educate people of all ages about the diverse marine wildlife in the Salish Sea and the importance of providing them safe and healthy habitats.



Through obtaining her marine naturalist certification, Colbert was also introduced to this region's avian world, and she found a fast love for birds! In the last four years she's become an avid birder and is learning to identify birds not just by sight but by sound, as well. Amanda has led boat-based tours for school groups in Puget Sound as well as aboard Snow Goose for North Cascade Institutes' pelagic trip that generally takes place in the fall. Amanda is assisting The Salish Sea School in gathering survey and behavioral data on the endangered Tufted Puffins that breed at Smith Island.

Amanda lives with her husband in Skagit county and is a kayak enthusiast, hiker, lover of the outdoors, and hobbyist photographer.

Photo courtesy Ram Pampish









