Spring and Summer Preview of Bandon and Some Unique South Oregon Coast Events

Published 04/17/22 at 4:22 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – As spring settles in and summer gets a little closer, the southern Oregon coast gets geared up for some rollicking good times. Some of it, however, is organized recreation and entertainment in the way of events, with some high-profile ones in Bandon. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)

Here's a preview of happenin's in Bandon for spring and summer.

First up: Oregon's South Coast Culture Tour Returns: Food, Outdoor Fun, Creative Adventures Curry County on April 29 - May 1, then Coos County from May 6 to 8

Also starting off the season is an afternoon of classical piano trios somewhat near Bandon, in Port Orford. April 30 sees the Redfish Piano Trio playing three intense works for the piano, including Mozart's Piano Trio in C major, K. 548, Bloch's Three Nocturnes and the Mendelssohn C minor Piano Trio Op. 66. The group consists of violinist Fritz Gearhart, cellist Andrew Smith, and pianist Asya Gulua.

The show begins at 2 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, 2015 Washington Street, Port Orford, Oregon. $15 general admission; under 18 Free. See the event link



Photo courtesy Oregon State Parks

The season in the southern Oregon coast town really gets going in early May, as the Circles in the Sand gets underway on May 2. These “labyrinths on the beach” continue through the summer on various days (see Bandon.com for the full schedule).

These are intricately ornate pathways drawn in the sand by labyrinth artist Denny Dyke, where there is a massive pattern to this meditative walk where there are no wrong turns or dead ends. Each part of it has a myriad of details as well. These happen at various times throughout its run due to tidal differences. So you'll want to check ahead for each day.

If there is inclement weather the event may be canceled.

It all takes place at Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint, Beach Loop Drive in Bandon. It is free but donations are accepted.

Parking is extremely limited at this spot so you'll want to plan for taking the free shuttle. This meets at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St SW in Bandon. The shuttle will begin running 45 minutes before the opening of the labyrinth and will stop running two hours later. See http://www.sandypathbandon.com/ for shuttle times.

What would a summer on the south Oregon coast be without a grueling mountain bike run? The Whiskey Run Mountain Bike Festival takes place in Bandon June 3 – 5 at Whiskey Run Rd and E Humphreys Road in Bandon. The Bandon Chamber will have more on its website soon: Bandon.com.

Also on the cycling menu for south Oregon coast is the Tour de Fronds, which happens about a 20-mile drive from Bandon heading inland at Powers County Park. It takes place on June 18 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Fronds is renowned for being one of the more scenic cycling events in the state, providing a choice of six beautiful rides on low-traffic roads in the southern Oregon coast range. Riders get to take in old-growth forests, waterfalls, majestic rivers, streams, wildflowers and mammoth mountain vistas.

The five asphalt rides are choices of 30 miles to 102 miles, each with a different grade and climbing challenge. There is one 71-mile ride on gravel and asphalt combined.

Tour de Fronds is backed up by a wide variety of snacks and beverages at each check point. A large meal after the tour is included in your registration. Powers County Park, Powers, Oregon.

Fees are:

$45 to $80 depending on ride choice and date of registration

$15 discount if registered by May 1

$5 discount if registered prior to event day

See tourdefronds.com.

On July 4, there will be some fireworks of creativity on the ground – well, in the water. Bandon's 4th of July Cardboard Boat Race happens that day starting at 1 p.m. Participants compete for several prizes, including the Best in Show award for most attractive boat and the Titanic Award for most spectacular sinking. It promises to be a hoot.

It all happens at the Port of Bandon, Webber's Pier Boat Launch, 105 First St. SW in Bandon. MORE BANDON BELOW

MORE PHOTOS BELOW













Photos courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more











