Two Popular Oregon Coast Parks Close for Work, Others Getting Improvements

Published 11/15/23 a 5:55 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Two of the biggest Oregon coast state parks are temporarily closing through spring and summer for some restoration work, while a few others along the beaches are getting improvements as well. The previously released schedules for the shut-downs have changed, according to Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), with two near Bandon and Newport going under the knife through into summer. (Above: Beverly Beach / Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Near Bandon, the south Oregon coast's Bullards Beach had already closed down for a month for the project as it was being prepared for more major construction. Some work was already completed, so camping at Bullards was opened back up on November 13 and will run through January 1. The campground portion of the park will close once more January 2 through May 22 for that project.

On the central Oregon coast, several miles south of Newport, Beverly Beach has extended its original prediction for reopening, now not scheduled to come back online for camping until July 1.

“Oregon Parks and Recreation Department understands that it takes time to plan a trip and wants to give potential visitors a chance to make other plans,” OPRD said. “OPRD knows that these campgrounds are well loved places that will be missed this winter, spring and some of the summer season. The closures will allow crews to improve the parks for seasons to come. “



Bullards Beach, courtesy OPRD



Also getting some major changes on the Oregon coast are Cape Lookout State Park near Oceanside, Fort Stevens State Park (the Guard House and other sections of the park) and Nehalem Bay State Park.

Beverly Beach campgrounds will upgrade the park and campground power and water lines as part of the Go Bond projects, which include improvements at 11 parks around the state.

Bullards Beach campgrounds will upgrade its main sewer line. The park will be closed through May 22, 2024, which is an extension of the original closure. The extension will impact existing reservations from March 15 through May 22. Campers are being notified and provided with full refunds.

During the campground closure at Bullards Beach, there will be some areas of the park that visitors can still enjoy. Visitors can still utilize the boat ramp, day use area, the famed lighthouse and horse camp.

Unfortunately, all facilities will be closed at Beverly Beach through July 1. You can still get to the beach, however, via Moolack Beach or Otter Rock.

“While we’re disappointed to extend the construction period later into the season, we appreciate the support as we complete these important infrastructure improvements” said Bullards Beach Park Manager Nick Schoeppner.

“In the meantime, we are excited to welcome folks back to the campground at Bullards Beach this fall and winter season. It’s a great time to visit and enjoy less crowded beaches and trails and explore the community of Bandon and the surrounding area.” MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Photos of Bandon's Bullards Beach courtesy Manuela Durson Fine Arts



Nehalem Bay State Park

Cape Lookout State Park

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

