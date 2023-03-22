Two Fave Oregon Coast Campgrounds Close for Repairs This Fall: Bandon, Newport

Published 03/22/23 at 6:40 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Two favorite campgrounds on the Oregon coast will be temporarily closed in the fall and winter for major repair projects, according to Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department. Bullards Beach near Bandon and Beverly Beach near Newport will go under the knife, with the camping facilities shut down for the winter season. (Above: Beverly Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Beverly Beach Park Manager Jered Mangini said OPRD wanted to get the word out early.

“We recognize how important these State Parks are for your recreational experiences and for that reason, we want to communicate these upcoming closures as soon as possible," Mangini said.

At Beverly Beach, the central Oregon coast hotspot will close on September 5, scheduled to reopen on May 24 of 2024. There will be upgrades to the power lines of the park and campground, as well as water lines. All facilities will be closed at Beverly Beach.





There is an unmarked beach access about three quarters of a mile south of the main entrance to Beverly Beach – a gravel pullout with a gentle slope to the beach.

These are part of the Go Bond projects, which funds improvements at 11 different parks around Oregon.



Bullards Beach, photo OPRD

On the southern Oregon coast, Bullards Beach will close on October 15 with a reopening planned on March 15, 2024. While campgrounds will be closed, the public will have full access to the day use areas. The horse camp, boat ramp and the lighthouse grounds will remain open.

OPRD knows that these campgrounds are well loved places that will be missed this fall and winter season. The closures will allow crews to improve the parks for seasons to come.



Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more

“We appreciate the support as we complete these critical infrastructure upgrades and are excited to welcome folks back with facilities ready to provide enhanced camping experiences for years to come,” said Bullards Beach Park Manager Nick Schoeppner.

Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more



Beverly Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection

