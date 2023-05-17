Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Become a 'Trail Ambassador' on Oregon Coast and Maybe Win Prizes: Volunteers Needed

Published 05/17/23 at 5:22 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Behind the scenes and without really any fanfare, one group has been working to keep Oregon's hiking trails in tip-top shape, including along the coastline. Trailkeepers of Oregon (TKO) is an intriguing and relatively new organization that is doing good in a realm you don't bother to think about: upkeep of trails.

Their projects and approaches are rather numerous, so they are putting out a call for volunteers, especially for their Trail Ambassadors program, which puts people out in front and on the trails. They are stationed at popular trails along the Oregon coast (and elsewhere in the state) and act as information resources for hikers. A volunteer in this role may answer questions about the trails as well as nearby tourism hotspots, and act as a kind of friendly face for the area.

TKO is now offering incentives for people to sign up and help out. TKO's Loren Payne said some prizes await.


Natural Bridges.

“As if giving back and time spent on beautiful trails isn’t convincing enough, we are also offering incentive prizes for our volunteers who go above and beyond for trails,” she said. “The first 15 Ambassadors who bring a friend into the program will receive either 2 passes to the Bigfoot Museum or a surprise gift card to a Gorge restaurant.”

There are even more prizes in the Gorge for those who help out on these goals in that area.

Along the Oregon coast, the trails are varied.

On the northern half, the ones they need help at include (but not limited to):

Cape Kiwanda, Short Sands at Oswald West State Park, Ecola State Park and Hug Point by Cannon Beach, and the Lincoln City area's Cascade Head.

On the southern Oregon coast: Natural Bridges, Harris Beach, Shore Acres, and Sunset Bay.

Ambassadors also help out when conditions change on a trail and that needs to be communicated in some way, along with sometimes helping work crews from TKO restore trails, the promotion of responsible stewardship ethics, and more.

What's needed to help out?

You take part in a training hike and some training videos. In fact, if you're curious about signing up you can pop in on a training hike to see what it's like.

“Serving as a Trail Ambassador is the perfect opportunity for folks of all backgrounds and abilities who want to give back to trails,” Payne said. “These opportunities offer a engagement-centered volunteer experience all while getting to enjoy beautiful natural areas.”

See TKO's schedule here.

For specific questions and inquiries, contact Loren, at loren.payne@trailkeepersoforegon.org.

Sunset Bay, Coos Bay.

Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection

