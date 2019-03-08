N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook County Outdoor Adventures for August

Published 08/03/2019 at 3:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Outdoor events abound on the north Oregon coast in August, as the Tillamook Coast region (Tillamook County) practically explodes with outdoor adventures with its Explore Nature Series.

The summertime roster of events is created with educational opportunities in mind, encouraging people to get outside more, learn about the natural area around them and the different organizations that are working together to preserve and conserve these natural landscapes and waterways.

All events are free, however you’ll need to register at explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

August 3: The Art of Growing Oysters. Here, you’ll dig into oyster production on this part of the Oregon coast, learning about the process, the state-of-the-art scientific research going on at the hatchery, as well as the issues faced by the shellfish and the shellfish industries along the Pacific Northwest. You’ll get to visit the Whiskey Creek Oyster Hatchery to view baby oysters and learn how large-scale production begins then continues with a visit to the mud flats at low tide to tour a working oyster bed with the JAndy Oyster Company.

August 4: The Geology of Netarts Bay. Travel back in time on the north Oregon coast and discover its origin story. The Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS group is putting on this free tour of Netarts Bay. You’ll see fossil deposits on Cape Meares and Happy Camp, observe where landslides occurred, and witness the areas of Tillamook County where tsunami layers are evident – from the last “big one” back in 1700. All this is part of a walk led by geologist Tom Horning, who knows these areas literally inside and out. Horning has been a featured speaker at the Listening to the Land series hosted by the North Coast Land Conservancy and a central figure in the new book The Next Tsunami: Living On A Restless Coast by Bonnie Henderson.

August 7: Hike Netarts, Cape Meares. A soaring landscape and seascape of lush, old growth forest, a giant octopus tree, an historic lighthouse and stunning vistas one after the other are all part of this hiking adventure. This hike is family friendly and an easy to moderate trek along the Cape Meares headland.



August 10: Alder Creek Farm Tour. The Lower Nehalem Community Trust provides a walking tour of this famous farm, also letting you explore the wildlife refuge and a nature area full of birds, elk, butterflies, deer and even beavers. You’ll wander the one-acre Community Garden, where food is grown for the local food bank, and see the work being done to develop a Teaching Trail. Tour the uplands and Sorrel Woods area where mighty hawks soar and search for prey, and the grassy meadow and pond where the elk roam and majestic Blue Herons hunt. Join in on a discussion about the Farm's unusual ecosystem and the Lower Nehalem Community Trust's restoration progress, goals and objectives.

August 17: Discover Hoqourton Slough. The Tillamook Estuaries Partnership and Tillamook County HIstorical Society are getting together to co-host this walking tour of Hoquarton Slough that will highlight the unique ecology, cultural history, and significance of this iconic waterway in Downtown Tillamook. This year, TEP is celebrating its 25th anniversary, entitled ‘Discover the Bounty of the Bays.’ You’ll also want to stop by the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum sometime before September 28 to view the full exhibit and art show.

August 21: Hike Netarts to Cape Lookout. Soaring old-growth trees, distant waterfalls, and eye-popping views of ocean vistas typify this guided hike of one of the most diverse and beautiful spots along the Oregon coast. This exploration takes on a moderate five-mile roundtrip trek to the Cape Lookout headland, which extends more than a mile out into the ocean. Towering over 800 feet above sea level, the headland is an outstanding spot for whale watching, and you’ll encounter stunning views of the Sandlake watershed. It is one of the jewels of Tillamook County.

August 29: Hike Netarts. On this journey you’ll be guided by Oregon State Parks Rangers, the Friends of Netarts Bay and Joe Liebezeit, Staff Scientist and Avian Conservation Program Manager with Portland Audubon, for a three-mile guided walk at Cape Lookout State Park. This area is home to a variety of wildlife, where you’ll get to witness the dynamic and ever changing Netarts Spit. Search for shorebirds and learn about the challenges facing Oregon's snowy plover population.

To find more events near you, follow the Explore Nature Series on Facebook or visit their online calendar at explorenaturetillamookcoast.com.

