Three Dreamlike Spots With More Than Meets the Eye on North, Central, South Oregon Coast

Published 03/12/23 at 10:33 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Even with your very fave spot on the coast, you need to poke around a bit. That place you regularly go? Chances are there's parts to it you've never noticed before. Pay attention to the details, the little corners of that stretch. Certainly if you're driving around the general area, keep a look out for a beach access you've never seen, or maybe focus on those spaces in between large trees, and what's going on with that beach. Is it one you've seen before? Or?



Get ready for a distinctive little ride on these shorelines. Here's three hints at things to look for next time you're bouncing around these beaches. Good things do come in threes, it turns out. (Photo of Thiel Creek / Holiday Beach near Newport, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Oh, But That Oceanside

The little place steadily remains fairly sequestered, although each year more seem to find this jewel on the north Oregon coast. (Above: the truly secret top of Maxwell Mountain)

The tiny town of Oceanside lies just west of Tillamook, a few miles from the Cape Meares Lighthouse, or just two miles from funky Netarts. The burgh itself hosts little else than a bunch of interesting homes and about five businesses (including two restaurants.) Or at least so it seems.





Truth be told, there's more to do and see in this area than can be done in even two days (see the Three Capes Virtual Tour). For one, the small headland of Maxwell Point contains a wild and wacky tunnel going through the other side, where a beautiful and slightly surreal beach awaits. It is filled with an array of remarkable rocky boulders, walls and shapes – and a good stop for agates. Check out the mysterious cave at its north end (be extremely cautious of tides here, however – they're bad news on this thin stretch).





On that back road between Oceanside and Cape Meares, you'll find another breathtaking, veiled hideout called Short Beach. Look for the blob of a sea stack lurking just beyond a sign marked Radar Road. Walk towards the cliffs of the cape to find a hidden cove-like area and to witness a stunning waterfall. Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours

Tucked Away Near Newport

After the South Beach area of Newport, it quickly becomes a host of winding, twisting bends on the road and residential areas with no beach accesses. For miles there's nothing that lets you onto the beach.

Finally, about MP 146 one appears – though you won't know it unless you pay close attention.





Nothing there shows what this is called: but a set of truly hidden crescent-shaped dents in the cliffs lie near a hidden beach access about eight miles south of Newport. Look for SW 100th St. You'll see an unmarked beach access with a gravel patch by the side of the road. Park by the side of the highway and some intriguing fun follows.

Dig a big deeper into Oregon coast lore and you'll eventually discover this off-the-beaten-path wonder is called Holiday Beach.

Once on this "unnamed beach," you'll find a pleasant stream (Thiel Creek) and a lot of striking sandstone cliffs. Head maybe a quarter of a mile to the south and there's a couple of these rounded-out areas in the cliffs, one of which has a tiny waterfall. There is a small stretch of climbable spots above the cliffs next to the beach access.



Thiel Creek Ghost Forests

This spot is famous for revealing ghost forests in the winter – during some years. Hotels in Waldport - Where to eat - Waldport, Seal Rock Maps and Virtual Tours

Yoakam Point, Lighthouse Beach Near Coos Bay



Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.

Groooovy is the operative word at this south Oregon coast non-hotspot. Yoakam Point, near Coos Bay, is not super popular with the ,masses, and that's just fine. It's not easy to get down to the beach, either, but if you're an avid hiker and in good shape this is a must-do.



Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.



It's listed as Yoakam Point State Park on some maps, but it's not that kind of official state park. Oregon officials list it as a state natural area, however – so it's under state park supervision but it's only known as Yoakam Point. Maps that list it as a state park are wrong, however.

In any case, head to that remote viewpoint just off of Bastendorff Beach and you'll see a gnarly set of grooves jutting out before you: gigantic rock walls spreading out into the ocean like spider legs. It's another sizable hike to find the beach entrance to what is nicknamed Yoakam Beach.



Lighthouse Beach is in the background, well behind the Cape Arago Lighthouse. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.

Another down-sloping trail takes you to Lighthouse Beach, a popular south Oregon coast spot – and that's the only trouble-free entrance way at the moment. The main walkway down (to the south) has been shut down by a local home owner, however plenty of legal actions are in the works to undo that. Tales of the End of a South Oregon Coast Lighthouse: Chief's Island and Arago Light - South Coast Hotels -







MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted