Suspect Sought in Assault, Vehicle Theft and Chase That Began on N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/30/23 at 4:33 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Hillsboro, Oregon) – Authorities throughout Oregon are on the lookout for a suspect in an assault, high speed chase and crash that stretched from the north coast town of Seaside to Hillsboro in Washington County.

Seaside police recently ID'd 18-year-old Isaiah J. Thompson as the suspect, wanted in an attack of a person in Seaside, theft of their vehicle and chase over Highway 26.

Thompson was last seen in Hillsboro, fleeing from the scene of the accident on October 27 in the early morning hours.

Thompson is now wanted for Second Degree Attempted Murder, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Eluding police, Reckless Driving, First Degree Robbery and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The victim is still in the hospital in Astoria in critical condition.

Police have not given the nature of the wounds.

Seaside Police said 911 dispatchers received an emergency call about 12:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, with a person in Seaside reporting being assaulted and their car stolen. Police responded to the 100 block of Ninth Ave. in the north Oregon coast town.

As Seaside Police were on the scene, Cannon Beach Police made visual contact with the suspect and stolen vehicle heading south of Seaside. The driver refused to stop when police attempted to pull him over, and the pursuit continued at high speed until the vehicle dropped out of sight on Highway 26.

A little while later, a sheriff deputy with Washington County spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 47 on Highway 26. The deputy began pursuing the suspect, with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour. The suspect then turned south on NW Glencoe Road and crashed at the intersection of NE Shannon, actually becoming airborne for a moment. From there, the suspect fled on foot, initiating a statewide manhunt.

“Officers from the Beaverton Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, and Tigard Police Department joined Washington County on this incident to assist,” Seaside Police said.

Dogs and drones were utilized to search for the suspect but he was not found.

Thompson has no known address and is considered a transient in Clatsop County.

“The victim’s vehicle was seized and towed to an evidence bay,” Seaside Police said.

The stolen vehicle is a Ford Mustang.

Call Seaside Detective Michael Crowe at (503) 738-6311 if you have any information. MORE SEASIDE BELOW









MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted