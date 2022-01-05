Astoria Sunday Market Opens Back Up on N. Oregon Coast on Mother's Day

Published 05/01/22 at 5:25 PM PST

(Astoria, Oregon) – Always a sign of spring every year on the north Oregon coast, this time it's also a signal of a return to normalcy. The 22nd season of the Astoria Sunday Market opens back up on Mother's Day, Sunday May 8. Set amid that unique blend of rustic and slightly rusty grandeur of Astoria's elder architecture, the Astoria Sunday Market is a spry burst of color in a town already full of character. (Above: courtesy photo, Astoria Downtown Historic District Association)

Over 150 vendors are a part of this downhome favorite, marking the return of fresh flower bouquets, tasty kettle corn, and regionally grown produce. Set out in that inimitable Oregon coast salt air are handmade and artisan-crafted wares, coming directly from workshops of independently-owned businesses around the region, mostly from the north coast and south Washington coast. It's a chance to reconnect with your fave indie purveyors in this lively open-air market, or make friends with some new ones.

Organizers say they're emerging from the pandemic with a sense of excitement with this 22nd season, celebrating a return to the weekly music at its bustling food court on every Sunday. The Lorna Baxter Trio from Portland will kick things off with their soulful tunes on the opening day.

“Grab a burger, gyro, or a burrito and enjoy the show,” said market manager Shelby Meyers.



Courtesy photo

Among the food finds include fudge, Hawaiian-style dips, artisan sauces, homemade salsa, European-style salami, gourmet pizza, and fish 'n chips – all done by hand. Other vendors include: High Street Tonics serves up herbal beverages; Buddha Kat Winery is a local winery from Clackamas County with a tasting room in Seaside; Holey Rollers Mini Donuts is a purveyor of small sweets; Pet Wants Scappoose is a fresh, all-natural pet food company; T-Bee-S Honey provides raw honey; Ellie's Jellies & More makes sweet jams and jellies; Willapa River Goods is a bakery; and The Hummus Stop creates innovative Mediterranean cuisine right there on the spot.

The 2022 Astoria Sunday Market is boasting what it calls “the greatest access to fresh food yet. Coming off a successful first year of accepting SNAP and EBT, we are now distributing Double-Up Food Bucks (DUFB).”

With this innovative program, SNAP users will receive an extra $1 for every SNAP dollar spent - up to $20. Get your SNAP and DUFB's and learn more about these food access programs at the ASM info booth near the corner of 12th and Duane.

The market is put together by the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association.

"Myself and the Downtown Association are thrilled to be diving into our second season of managing the Sunday Market,” Shelby said. “The quality of goods that come through the market is stunning, and we have a fantastic blend of long-time vendors and brand new farm, food, and craft products this year. All market participants are so excited to get back to a thriving marketplace, and we cannot wait to invite visitors and community members alike to join us for a wonderful season."

Meanwhile, you can also take some time to revel in the atmosphere and distinctive sights the north Oregon coast town has to offer. The trolley is back in action around Astoria, and don't miss major historic landmarks like the waterfront or the replica of Fort Astoria.

The 2022 season runs through October 9 and is open from 10 am to 3 pm every Sunday. Visit www.astoriasundaymarket.com for updates. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

MORE PHOTOS BELOW























