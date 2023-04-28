Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Southern Resident Killer Whales Closer to Local Protected Status Off Oregon Coast

Published 04/28/23 at 5:42 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Southern Resident Killer Whales Closer to Local Protected Status Off Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Oregon Coast) – One segment of killer whales off the Oregon coast and Washington coast are much closer to being listed as endangered in Oregon. The southern resident killer whale population off the U.S. west coast is already considered endangered by the federal government, and earlier this month the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Commission accepted a petition to put them under the Oregon Endangered Species Act. (Photo above: some southern resident orcas spotted near Brookings recently, courtesy  Brookings Fishing Charters)

There are only 73 individuals left of this particular breed and group of pods. The southern resident group of orcas is considered at extreme risk, due to a variety of manmade issues that have shrunk the population. Their primary food source is Chinook salmon, and their numbers have been greatly decreased. Also, a high degree of contaminants from pollution and noises from ships are part of the problem – as well as inbreeding that weakens them overall.

With the petition accepted, the next step is talking with various stakeholders and organizations to get input, including the public, affected wildlife and marine agencies and regional tribes.

Southern resident orcas are mostly known for roaming the northern waters around British Columbia, but what many don't know is that they roam the Oregon and Washington coastlines, as well as California waters. In fact, their sightings become a rather big deal on social media, with Facebook groups like Oregon Coast Killer Whale Sightings.

That page was started by researcher Josh McInnes from the University of British Columbia, and he's played an integral part in publicizing and networking regional whale sightings. McInnes has studied the whales closely in many different ways and believes the new designation on top of the federal status is a good idea.

“We know these whales frequent Oregon continental shelf waters and rely on specific Chinook salmon stocks associated with the Columbia River,” he said. “If designated as endangered in Oregon, it would enable potential studies and strategies to be developed to include the necessary habitat that they require.”

Southern resident killer whales are a subset of a larger population of “resident” killer whales that inhabit these waters, including the northern residents and Alaska residents. Orcas are found in all the world's oceans and are segmented into numerous smaller groups, some of which are apparently different species. Each has their own social structure, different behavior, appearance, and certainly genetic makeup.


Courtesy  Brookings Fishing Charters

In 2022, the season of killer whale sightings off the Oregon coast began with one pod of southern residents, which was considered noteworthy to whale researchers, including McInnes.

This time of year – again – has seen a major uptick in orca sightings in the region, and the southern residents were among the first to be spotted (seen above around Brookings).

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Below: orcas seen in 2015 by Whale's Tail Charters off Depoe Bay






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Tidepool Guides Return to Central Oregon Coast for Summer, Yachats Area
Tidepool Ambassador Program at Bob Creek, Heceta Head, Yachats. Yachats events, Florence
Oregon / Washington Coast Get Heatwave This Weekend, 80s - 90 Possible
Sweltering in Seattle, Portland, heat advisories. Weather
Spiky, Bitey-Looking Fish Washing Up on Oregon Coast Lately: Why, What They'r...
The longnose lancetfish is often mistaken for a barracuda. Sciences
Recreational Crabbing Closed on Part of South Oregon Coast Due to Toxin
Winchester Bay down to Cape Blanco
N. Oregon Coast Excursion Events Include Netarts Bay Tidepools, Mammals, Clam...
Clamming, cooking clams, marine mammals, kayaking. Oceanside events, Manzanita events, Lincoln City events
Sometimes Those Little Bubbles On Beaches Aren't Bubbles: Funky Oregon Coast ...
You may be looking at a thing called the sea gooseberry. Sciences
One Deceased in Harrowing Fall, Rescue on S. Oregon Coast Near Brookings
Family members fell some 200 feet: 3 survivors
A Curious Contest: Bake a Crab-Looking Cake, Win Stays in S. Oregon Coast's C...
North Bend, Coos Bay and Charleston have come up with something unique. S. coast events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted