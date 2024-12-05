Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Some Road Work on N. Oregon Coast's OR 202 Through Astoria

Published 5/12/24 at 10:35 p.m.
By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

Some Road Work on N. Oregon Coast's OR 202 Through Astoria

(Astoria, Oregon) – New sidewalks are coming to a part of Astoria, but that will mean some construction first and a few possible traffic delays. OR 202 is an important north Oregon coast route which runs past the local high school, scheduled to begin this summer. (Along Youngs Bay, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

It is, however, not a major tourism route and should not affect summer traffic in other, busier areas of the north Oregon coast.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the work recently, saying they are installing sidewalks between Denver Street and Hanover Street on Highway 202 to improve accessibility and safety in that area.

“Expect shoulder and lane closures, controlled by flaggers, as needed,” ODOT said.

In spite of those methods, ODOT said it is not expecting any traffic impact at this time.

“OR 202 is part of the major transportation route around the Astoria peninsula on the west end of town,” ODOT said. “We have been working with the City of Astoria to construct sidewalks and improve bike lanes, providing a safe route to the high school.”

The work includes repaving and restriping areas from Hanover Street to Tapiola Park Road, constructing two retaining walls, replacing some older traffic signs, and building new sidewalk and ADA curb ramps on the north side of the roadway.

Starting its design two years ago, the total cost is $4.2 million for design and construction. MORE ASTORIA BELOW

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com











More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week May Bring More Whales for Variety of Reasons
Spring Whale Watch Week to the region March 23 - 31. Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Rockaway Beach events, events, Seaside events, Astoria events, south coast events, Florence events

Rarely Documented on Oregon Coast: Baby Gray Whale Killed by Orcas, Revives T...
Coquille Tribal culture considered this a blessing. Marine sciences

Central Oregon Coast Art Trail Adds New Feature: Lincoln City's Poetry Path
Seven miles of creativity just got bigger. Lincoln City events

There's Literally a Silver Lining In This Central Oregon Coast Art Exhibit
Throughout May at the Florence Chamber. Florence events

Shore Acres Asks for Volunteers to Clean Up Gardens of S. Oregon Coast Icon
Every third Friday of the month the gardens need help

First Day of Spring Astronomy Above Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast: This...
It will be officially so on Tuesday, March 19 - and there's an eclipse coming. Weather

Old Oregon Coast Vibe in Full 'Swing' at Lincoln City Beach Cabin
The Nantucket also features a hot tub and ocean views. Lincoln City hotel reviews, Lincoln City events, Lincoln City vacation rentals

The Odd and Magnificent Sun Pillar of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast
From faint to fantastic, these are one cool weather phenomena


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted