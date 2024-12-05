Some Road Work on N. Oregon Coast's OR 202 Through Astoria

Published 5/12/24 at 10:35 p.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Astoria, Oregon) – New sidewalks are coming to a part of Astoria, but that will mean some construction first and a few possible traffic delays. OR 202 is an important north Oregon coast route which runs past the local high school, scheduled to begin this summer. (Along Youngs Bay, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

It is, however, not a major tourism route and should not affect summer traffic in other, busier areas of the north Oregon coast.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the work recently, saying they are installing sidewalks between Denver Street and Hanover Street on Highway 202 to improve accessibility and safety in that area.

“Expect shoulder and lane closures, controlled by flaggers, as needed,” ODOT said.

In spite of those methods, ODOT said it is not expecting any traffic impact at this time.

“OR 202 is part of the major transportation route around the Astoria peninsula on the west end of town,” ODOT said. “We have been working with the City of Astoria to construct sidewalks and improve bike lanes, providing a safe route to the high school.”

The work includes repaving and restriping areas from Hanover Street to Tapiola Park Road, constructing two retaining walls, replacing some older traffic signs, and building new sidewalk and ADA curb ramps on the north side of the roadway.

Starting its design two years ago, the total cost is $4.2 million for design and construction. MORE ASTORIA BELOW

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

