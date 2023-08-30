Help Scour the Oregon Coast of Litter, Debris Sept. 16 with SOLVE Cleanup Event

Published 08/30/23 at 3:27 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Some 40 years of tradition return to the Oregon coast and the rest of the state in September, as the SOLVE Annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup takes place on September 16 as well as other dates, giving the region a good cleaning. Every year it's eagerly anticipated, with an event that coaxes out families and brings communities together as they scour out the beaches, engage in river cleanups, and help out with neighborhood litter as well as habitat restoration projects.

Registration to volunteer has now opened up.

SOLVE's famed fall cleanup means at least 60 different sites around Oregon from September 9 through 17, not just the 16th. And it's not just the Oregon coast anymore. Eastern Oregon, the central state, the southern portions as well as the Willamette Valley all host some impactful way to make a difference. Visit www.solveoregon.org to learn more about the available projects and to register.

The organization itself was founded in 1969 by Oregon Governor Tom McCall to address litter and vandalism problems, with its mission now expanded to reach every county in the state and to bring together government agencies, businesses and individuals in programs and projects to enhance the livability of Oregon. Because of this expansion, the organization that was originally called “Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism” had adopted the acronym SOLV as its official name by the 2000s. In recent years, it changed that to SOLVE.

Starting way back in 1986, the Beach and Riverside Cleanup evolved over the decades, originally known as the Beach Cleanup. Over that time, SOLVE estimates volunteers have removed 2.5 million pounds of litter, debris and marine garbage.

“To put this in perspective, that's equivalent to the weight of six Boeing 747 airplanes,” organizers said. “Last year's impressive effort involved almost 3,000 volunteers across 147 sites in Oregon, resulting in the collection and removal of approximately 50,000 pounds of discarded trash.”





September 16 is also International Coastal Cleanup Day, bringing SOLVE to join forces with the Ocean Conservancy Group, contributing to a global endeavor aimed at preserving the coastlines of the entire planet.

“It stands as a testament to our shared dedication to environmental stewardship, offering a safe and efficient way to make a lasting impact,” says Kris Carico, SOLVE’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our journey through the years has fostered a deep connection to Oregon's waterways, from their origin to the sea. We encourage all fellow Oregonians to sign up for this statewide cleanup event.“

SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted